T20 Blast 2022 – What to Expect?

Andrew Jason | 1:36am BST 12 June 2022

The 20th edition of the T20 Blast is currently underway. The top-level T20 cricket competition in England and Wales, currently known as the Vitality Blast due to sponsorship considerations, will begin on Wednesday, May 25th.

T20 Blast betting is always entertaining, but betting on the action raises the stakes to a whole new level. That is precisely why I created my 2022 T20 Blast betting guide.

Looking for the most recent T20 Blast odds? Don’t look any further. Do you want a breakdown of the top contenders and sleepers? We’ve got your back. What about the greatest T20 Blast betting predictions and forecasts for 2022? You guessed it: we have them as well!

Somerset

Somerset finished second in the South Group last year before defeating Lancashire and Hampshire in the final. However, in the final, they were defeated by Kent by a score of 25 runs.

Somerset won their first and only T20 Blast title in 2005. They have finished as runners-up on several occasions since then. Between 2010 and 2012, they even lost three consecutive finals.

Somerset has a slew of big-name overseas players in addition to homegrown talents like Lewis Gregory and Tom Banton. Matches can be won by Peter Siddle, Marchant de Lange, Matt Renshaw, and Rilee Rossouw. Somerset is anticipated to go deep into the league again this year, having reached T20 finals day in two of the previous four seasons.

Notts Outlaws

In T20 cricket, establishing a spell of dominance is exceedingly tough – and the Blast is no exception. No team has ever won back-to-back championships, and only five teams have won numerous championships. Having said that, the Notts Outlaws have shown unrivaled consistency in recent years. They have not only won two of the last five championships, but they have also appeared in four of the previous six Finals Days.

The Outlaws, led by the renowned Dan Christian, will be optimistic about fighting for the title in 2022. They also have T20 specialists in their ranks such as Alex Hales, Samit Patel, and Ben Duckett.

Sussex Sharks

Last season, the Sussex Sharks made their second Finals Day appearance in four years. After becoming runners-up in 2018, they were defeated in the semi-finals by Kent in 2021. Last season, veteran hitter Luke Wright led Sussex in scoring, while Tymal Mills got the most wickets. If the Sharks want to win their first Blast title since 2009, crucial players like Josh Philippe, Mohammad Rizwan, Rashid Khan, and Tim Seifert must step up.

Hampshire Hawks

Between 2010 and 2015, Hampshire advanced to six consecutive Finals Days, winning twice. They have since qualified for the semi-finals in 2017 and 2021.

The Hawks are led by big-hitting James Vince and have Ben McDermott among their ranks. After hammering two 100-run innings to finish as the Big Bash League’s leading run-scorer in 2021-22, the Aussie appears set to excel on British soil. Given that Hampshire reached the semi-finals last year, their outright T20 Blast odds of 15.00 are very appealing.

Leicestershire Foxes

The Leicestershire Foxes not only had the most wickets in the 2021 Blast, but they also had the most runs scored. They did, however, fail to qualify for Finals Day. However, they showed that they are capable of going big when it matters. Leicestershire is still the only team to have won three Blast titles. Even though their best era was between 2004 and 2011, the Foxes will be optimistic about returning to their former glory this year.

Northants Steelbacks

It’s difficult to understand why Northants’ outright T20 Blast chances are 34.00. Sure, the Steelbacks had a forgettable season in 2021. However, there is no reason why they cannot recover in 2022.

The Steelbacks, led by the devastating combo of Chris Lynn and Jimmy Neesham, can advance far in this year’s competition. Can the two-time winners (2013, 2016) add to their trophy cabinet?