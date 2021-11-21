The Terms and Conditions that you should know about prior to using some of the cricket betting bonuses

Andrew Jason | 12:03am GMT 21 November 2021

Regardless of which sport you want to bet on, you will probably have the chance to use at least a few different betting promotions. Even though cricket is not one of the sports that can provide you with loads of rewards, there are a few intriguing proposals that you may have the chance to test. The number of available rewards depends on the bookie you’ve chosen, which is why you should choose a suitable iGaming operator.

Before you start looking for a brand that has a lot of cricket betting proposals, there are a few intriguing things you need to know about them. Similar to other bonuses, the ones for cricket have specific conditions that users have to adhere to, so let’s check them out.

Most bonuses can’t be utilized unless you make a deposit and use a promo code

Once you decide which iGaming operator you want to use, head over to the bonus section to see if it has a welcome promotion. The majority of online bookies where you can wager on cricket will provide you with this reward. In fact, after visiting Silentbet, you can find the latest 10cric promotions here, and they are available for new customers + no deposit bonus. If you check the proposal for new signees, you will see that that it requires you to make a deposit and use a special promo code. Therefore, users who are not willing to fund their accounts or forget to use a promo code can’t avail themselves of this reward.

The good news is that the minimum deposit requirement is usually around 1000 INR, which means more people can put it to the test. Keep in mind that this rule changes depending on your preferred betting platform.

The rollover requirement and how much time you have for it

Using an online betting bonus to wager on cricket is fun and can be rewarding. However, you won’t be able to pull out your winnings unless you complete the rollover requirement. The latter is a number that shows you how many times you need to use the bonus funds to place bets.

One of the important things you should know about the wagering condition is how much time you have to complete it. Even though most online bookies will give you several weeks to adhere to this regulation, you may only have the chance to use your bonus for a couple of days.

You have to avoid using some of the Handicap markets, as well as Draw No Bet

One thing that makes some of the cricket betting websites preferred by many people is the number of markets. Besides the 10cric promotions by Silentbet, this iGaming operator also allows its punters to choose from an abundance of betting options. Unfortunately, they won’t be able to utilize all of them while having an active promo.

While it is true that you will have the option to wager on some of the popular alternatives, you will probably have to avoid the Handicap options and Draw No Bet. If you choose these options using your bonus funds, it won’t help you complete the rollover requirements.