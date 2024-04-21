Pin Up Casino India | Gambling App Review

Edward Paten | 12:06am BST 21 April 2024

Video slots and other gambling games are very popular in India. This is not only because of the interesting gameplay that such entertainment offers, but also because of the chance to win a large sum of money. You can play the machines either from your PC or from your phone. The best option for playing from a smartphone in India is PinUp app. The software is adapted for Android 5+ and iOS 8+. It provides access to all the features that are available to the themes on the website of the same name.

Safety of Using Pin Up App

The programme was created by BWI Black-Wood Ltd, which started operating in 2014. The organisation has a Curacao license, which means that it is really possible to win real money in the application and withdraw it. The safety of using the programme is confirmed by the following:

The app supports only verified payment services that are popular in India;

Modern SSL protocols are used, which ensures the confidentiality of personal information;

Before withdrawal, it is necessary to verify the profile, which excludes the risk of theft of funds in case of account hacking;

Pin Up has had a reputation as a trustworthy casino for over 8 years.

The app is safer than the website, as some of the important files are stored on the player’s device. For this reason, it is very difficult for fraudsters to hack into accounts and steal personal data and finances.

Create a Deposit and Activate the Starting Bonus in the Pin Up App

To fully enjoy the casino services after PinUp app download apk, register and make a deposit. The balance can be deposited from 100-2600 INR. The exact minimum limit depends on the payment service. For payment you can use:

UPI;

AstroPay;

Much Better;

EcoPayz;

Visa and other payment systems that are popular in India.

The money should be credited instantly. If you have problems during payment, contact technical support. To do this, go to the online chat with the support team. Alternatively, you can write an email to support@pin-up.bet.

The first deposit will open access not only to the cash game, but also to the starting reward. It is equal to 120% of the payment, but does not exceed 25,000 INR. If you deposit at least 2,000 INR, 250 free spins will be awarded, in addition to bonus rupees.

Video Slots and Other Games in Pin Up Casino App

All the games presented in the application are created by famous developers. Slots are especially popular in India – the catalogue provides Book of Oz, Lucky Streak 3 and other interesting machines. Video slots in the application have colourful graphics – many games use introductory videos, animated inserts, 3D design. There are video slots with progressive jackpot and cascading payouts.

In addition to the machines, the PinUp app’s assortment includes table games. For example, different variations of roulette are available. To win, guess where the ball will stop. There are also card games. Beginners can successfully play blackjack, baccarat, while experienced players can apply their skills in poker. Texas Hold’em, which is a classic poker variation, is most popular in India. Table games can be played with real dealers. Live casino provides for:

Tables with different betting limits;

Live broadcasts from the gaming halls;

Chat for communication with the croupier and other users.

You can also play crash games. The most popular of them is Aviator from the provider Spribe. After launching the crash game, watch the flight of the aeroplane, increasing the odds. Choose the best moment to make a cashout to get a payout.

There are also lottery games in the programme. For example, scratch cards are often played in India. The player is simply required to open closed cells with pictures. If a paid combination is formed, a prize will be given. There is also bingo, where you need to form combinations of closed cells on a virtual card. More in the catalogue you can find keno, where the result of the round is determined by the numbers that fell out in the lottron.

Sports Betting on the App

The programme allows you to bet on more than 20 sports disciplines. In India, it is particularly popular:

Cricket;

Kabaddi;

Big tennis.

The programme also includes sports exotic for the country. For example, you can bet on hockey, basketball and motor racing. There is also a cybersports line, where you can make a prediction on a match in a computer game. Counter-Strike 2, League of Legends and more are popular in India.

In the application you can make both orders and expresses. The former involve only 1 event, while the latter require you to predict several outcomes at once. The payout for an express is equal to the result of multiplying the bet amount by the odds.

You can make live bets directly in the programme. It is possible to watch live video broadcasts and make a cashout. In addition, statistics are available, the analysis of which increases the accuracy of forecasting.

Withdrawing Winnings from Pin Up Casino App

Only those who have verified their personal account can make payments. To verify, confirm the personal data specified in the application form. To do this, upload a photo of the relevant documents.

Having verified your profile, you can apply for withdrawal. The minimum limit is 300-5000 INR, depending on the payment service. You can use the same systems as for deposit creation, except for bank card, cryptocurrency wallet.

Before withdrawing, wager any available rewards. If you apply for a payout before the wagering is complete, the bonuses will be burned. The starting incentive can be wagered in the casino at odds of x50. For bettors, the wager is x5, and only expresses with at least 3 outcomes, where the quotes are not lower than 1.4, are taken into account for wagering.

PinUp app download by visiting the mobile site to play certified games from top developers. Participate in tournaments to get extra prizes for betting money on slots.