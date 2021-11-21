Why do some people like betting on cricket so much?

Andrew Jason | 12:06am GMT 21 November 2021

If you want to bet on sports, you will see that some of the leading iGaming platforms will give you access to all kinds of options. Of course, the majority of online punters choose some of the more popular alternatives. Despite the fact that cricket is not popular on every continent, it will always be one of the most important sports in the online betting industry.

Cricket is one of the options that people decide to try out when they want to experience something new. Bettors in India and other Asian countries wager on this sport daily because they are aware of its advantages. Speaking of the devil, here are some of the things that make betting on cricket special.

It is one of the sports that offer the most impressive number of betting markets

While it is true that cricket is not in the same league as football when it comes down to the number of markets, it is definitely one of the sports that will provide you with loads of options. As you may know, 10cric was rated by efirbet with a score of 4.4 out of 5 for their betting services, and one of the reasons for the high rating was the fact that the operator provides cricket fans with tons of options.

In addition to the betting markets that can be used by people who want to place pre-match bets, the leading iGaming operators also have loads of live betting options. 10cric is one of them, so don’t be surprised when you find an abundance of options.

There is always an event to bet on

Cricket is one of the most loved sports in some parts of Asia, which means there are plenty of events and different kinds of competitions to watch. Needless to say, this also reflects on the online betting industry.

Every top-rated online bookmaker that wants to attract cricket fans will provide them with as many betting options as possible. So, once you read the 10cric review by Efirbet and decide to put this company to the test, you will always have the chance to wager on different cricket events. Some may not offer as many markets as others, but this doesn’t mean you won’t find options that are worth it.

Cricket is one of the sports that you can bet on while being on the go

Whether you live in India, somewhere in Europe, or on another continent, you are probably interested in betting on the go, especially if you have a smartphone or a tablet. Despite the fact that online bookies put a lot of effort into their apps and mobile sites, sometimes, you won’t have the chance to bet on every sport while being on the go. Fortunately, this is not an issue if you are interested in cricket.

Whether you choose one of the best cricket betting websites or a random online bookie, you will have the option to punt on this sport using your phone or tablet. What’s more, there might be additional privileges, such as better odds.