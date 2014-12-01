Nitesh and Jake look at how 2016 went if judged by their ability to make predictions, and compile their year’s best XI. Also, some cricket happened.
Misbah and Pakistan’s search for a heroby: Faraaz Rahman
Nothing reflects an average Pakistani’s fascination with heroes better than the position of the Pakistan cricket captain, the man who in the eyes of an average Pakistani stands up to the dysfunctional and archaic institution that is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and produces scintillating performances on the ground despite the system while their nose at the tools of control — the manager, selection committee, chairman etc. This is why this is the most coveted job in Pakistan cricket.
Lionel Palairet: Stylist Par Excellenceby: Martin Chandler
Dennis Lilleeby: Archie Mac
George Pilch: His Day in the Sunby: Martin Chandler
Perthshire’s Proud Place in Scottish Cricketby: Martin Chandler
CRICKET BLOGS
Cricket Games News
Cricket Games News.
Cricket Web Podcast
The latest addition to Cricket Web. A regular podcast with members from the Cricket Web Forum.
Features
Cricket Web feature articles take an in-depth look at events in the cricketing world.
Gulu Ezekiel's Blog
Over the coming weeks Gulu Ezekiel will be contributing his thoughts on cricket's history as well as some current issues in the game. Hopefully we may also be able to tease out of him some of his best work on other aspects of India's rich sporting heritage.
Site News
Stay up-to date with all latest news and site developments at Cricket Web