December29

Taking on Lindwall, Miller and Thatcher

by:
sheppard

In this feature Martin looks at the life and times of a man for whom the great bowlers of the 1950s and early 1960s were just a warm up act for the real challenges that lay ahead

read more
December28

Misbah and Pakistan’s search for a hero

by:
Misbah ul Haq

Nothing reflects an average Pakistani’s fascination with heroes better than the position of the Pakistan cricket captain, the man who in the eyes of an average Pakistani stands up to the dysfunctional and archaic institution that is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and produces scintillating performances on the ground despite the system while their nose at the tools of control — the manager, selection committee, chairman etc. This is why this is the most coveted job in Pakistan cricket.

read more
December18

Dennis Lillee

by:
dennislillee

How many autobiographies can a man write? In the case of the great Dennis Lillee it is now five and counting, and they seem to be getting better

read more
December18

Perthshire’s Proud Place in Scottish Cricket

by:
perth

We sometimes wonder how Martin finds some of the things he reviews, and this one certainly falls into that category. He assures us that scouring the internet for obscure cricketing publications is actually quite normal, but no one here believes him, not even Archie Mac!

read more

CRICKET BLOGS

Cricket Web Podcast

Cricket Web Podcast

The latest addition to Cricket Web. A regular podcast with members from the Cricket Web Forum.

Features Blog

Features

Cricket Web feature articles take an in-depth look at events in the cricketing world.

Gulu Ezekiel Blog

Gulu Ezekiel's Blog

Over the coming weeks Gulu Ezekiel will be contributing his thoughts on cricket's history as well as some current issues in the game. Hopefully we may also be able to tease out of him some of his best work on other aspects of India's rich sporting heritage.

Site News

Site News

Stay up-to date with all latest news and site developments at Cricket Web

Check out more cricket blogs