January22

Cricket Web Book of the Year 2016

by:
sogaus

2016 has been an excellent year for cricket books, and the authors chosen by Cricketweb for our awards have all been exceptionally generous with their time – we are very grateful to all five

read more
January21

Best Online Cricket Games

by:

Like most people, probably the first cricket games you played were online. Most of them were tiny, little arcade-style flash games. They were easy to pick up and held your interest for long enough to get you through those hours of boredom. Based on those experiences and through a very flimsy and subjective process of analysis, we’ve concluded that the following five games are the best online cricket games at the moment. Surprisingly enough, most of these games have been on the internet for many years now. With the exception of Stickcricket, we haven’t seen too many good online cricket games for a while now. Here are our choices.

read more
January17

The Batsman’s Name was Mud

by:
Mudassar

Mudassar Nazar was an excellent counterbalance to the more precociously talented members of the excellent Pakistani side that Imran Khan led in the 1980s. In this feature Martin tells his story

read more
January15

Coach

by:
coach

It would be interesting to know the rationale for the choice of the photograph on the jacket of Darren Lehmann’s new book, as we feel sure he could have chosen a more flattering one

read more
January15

The Summer Field

by:
summerfield

Next week we announce our Book of the Year. Today we have something unusual; Martin reviewing a book published by the ACS that is not a volume in the ‘Lives in Cricket’ series

read more
January15

How to Win Big With Betting on Cricket

by:

If challenged to name the sport that offers the best trading opportunities, it would be hard to make a stronger case than for cricket. There is a televised match virtually every day, sometimes even two or three, and the game is generally spread across a wide variety of markets. Moreover, this sport involves so many nuances, all of which have profound implications for the outcome of each match and innings. By developing a detailed understanding of those nuances, the well-researched, disciplined trader will soon enjoy a significant advantage compared to most punters. So, here are some tips on how to successfully bet on cricket.

read more

CRICKET BLOGS

Cricket Web Podcast

Cricket Web Podcast

The latest addition to Cricket Web. A regular podcast with members from the Cricket Web Forum.

Features Blog

Features

Cricket Web feature articles take an in-depth look at events in the cricketing world.

Gulu Ezekiel Blog

Gulu Ezekiel's Blog

Over the coming weeks Gulu Ezekiel will be contributing his thoughts on cricket's history as well as some current issues in the game. Hopefully we may also be able to tease out of him some of his best work on other aspects of India's rich sporting heritage.

Site News

Site News

Stay up-to date with all latest news and site developments at Cricket Web

Check out more cricket blogs