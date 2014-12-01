January08

New Books – An Overview for January 2017

procter

It’s that time of year again, and while there can be no doubt there are no fortunes to be made from writing or publishing cricket books, the state of the industry still seems to be healthy enough, certainly in terms of originality and variety.

January01

Brad Hogg – The Wrong ’Un

bradhogg

Our first review of the New Year is the autobiography of one of Australia’s favourite son. Next week we will have Martin’s regular look at recent books, and those we can expect in the coming months

December28

Misbah and Pakistan’s search for a hero

Misbah ul Haq

Nothing reflects an average Pakistani’s fascination with heroes better than the position of the Pakistan cricket captain, the man who in the eyes of an average Pakistani stands up to the dysfunctional and archaic institution that is the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and produces scintillating performances on the ground despite the system while their nose at the tools of control — the manager, selection committee, chairman etc. This is why this is the most coveted job in Pakistan cricket.

