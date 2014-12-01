January15

Coach

by:
coach

It would be interesting to know the rationale for the choice of the photograph on the jacket of Darren Lehmann’s new book, as we feel sure he could have chosen a more flattering one

January15

The Summer Field

by:
summerfield

Next week we announce our Book of the Year. Today we have something unusual; Martin reviewing a book published by the ACS that is not a volume in the ‘Lives in Cricket’ series

January15

How to Win Big With Betting on Cricket

by:

If challenged to name the sport that offers the best trading opportunities, it would be hard to make a stronger case than for cricket. There is a televised match virtually every day, sometimes even two or three, and the game is generally spread across a wide variety of markets. Moreover, this sport involves so many nuances, all of which have profound implications for the outcome of each match and innings. By developing a detailed understanding of those nuances, the well-researched, disciplined trader will soon enjoy a significant advantage compared to most punters. So, here are some tips on how to successfully bet on cricket.

January08

New Books – An Overview for January 2017

by:
procter

It’s that time of year again, and while there can be no doubt there are no fortunes to be made from writing or publishing cricket books, the state of the industry still seems to be healthy enough, certainly in terms of originality and variety.

January01

Brad Hogg – The Wrong ’Un

by:
bradhogg

Our first review of the New Year is the autobiography of one of Australia’s favourite son. Next week we will have Martin’s regular look at recent books, and those we can expect in the coming months

