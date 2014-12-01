Like most people, probably the first cricket games you played were online. Most of them were tiny, little arcade-style flash games. They were easy to pick up and held your interest for long enough to get you through those hours of boredom. Based on those experiences and through a very flimsy and subjective process of analysis, we’ve concluded that the following five games are the best online cricket games at the moment. Surprisingly enough, most of these games have been on the internet for many years now. With the exception of Stickcricket, we haven’t seen too many good online cricket games for a while now. Here are our choices.