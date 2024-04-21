What’s Important about 1Win in 2024

Daniel Halse | 12:05am BST 21 April 2024

Players from Pakistan are increasingly choosing the betting site 1Win to place some bets and pick up good winnings. This site has been operating since 2018 and offers fair conditions for all users. You will be able to register here legally and bet on cricket, football, tennis, golf and other both popular sports disciplines and less popular ones. Now let’s tell you what you should know before registering at 1Win.

How to Start Betting at 1Win

1Win Pakistan will open its doors to all players who are over 18 years old. You can register by phone number, email, authorise via social media or create an account using the ‘Quick Click’ option. After that, you will need to verify your account so that you don’t have any problems with withdrawing your winnings. For verification, you will be asked for photos of documents that can prove your identity, such as passport and driving licence photos.

Is It Safe to Register Here

Before registering on the site, you want to know that it is definitely safe, because you will need to enter your own details and send photos of documents. 1Win login is completely safe, because this site has a Curacao licence, which means that it operates legally. The company also uses SSL certificates, with the help of which it protects the data specified by users through encryption. Thus, no one can get access to them. You can conduct financial transactions without worrying that someone will be able to use your details.

1Win is in favour of responsible gambling and offers users fair terms and conditions and tools that can help control excessive gambling. So, you can familiarise yourself with all the terms of use on the homepage in a special section. And if you feel that you are too much into gambling, then deposit limitation and self-exclusion tools will be available to you.

Don’t Forget to Claim Your Bonus

1Win game will be more enjoyable with the bonus that is given to every new user. Once you fund your account, then you can get up to 500% bonus. This gift applies to four deposits. Thus, you will get:

200% for the first deposit;

150% for the second deposit;

100% for the third deposit;

50% on the fourth deposit.

For a single deposit, you will be able to collect a maximum of 226,750 PKR as a gift. However, keep in mind that each of these bonuses will need to be wagered and you will need to bet on events with odds of 3.0 or higher. This takes time and money, so calculate right away what deposit amount will be best for you.

There is another interesting bonus for betting – if you make an express bet, which will include five events or more, you will get up to 15% of your winnings. Keep in mind that the events included in such a bet must have odds of at least 1.3.

And those who like to have fun in the casino will be happy with the 30% cashback. It can be taken weekly, and the maximum refund amount will be 151,160 PKR.

In addition, you can participate in various tournaments, loyalty programme, get freespins and free bets, have fun in Drops & Wins and collect a special bonus for installing the mobile app.

What the Mobile App is Useful for

In the mobile app you will be able to make any 1Win bet or open your favourite casino game. All the entertainment is perfectly adapted for the mobile app, with no loss of quality. The application will work quickly, so it is convenient to use it at any time, whether you are either at home or you want to bet during a work break.

The programme has an intuitive interface, so you will immediately find the sections you need. The main functions are available on the main page, and compact icons allow you to quickly find what you need and use the application with one finger. All functions are placed in the advanced menu, which is located in the upper right corner of the screen.

You can install the app on Android, and for iOS you can use the mobile version of the site. Perhaps in the future there will be a full-fledged application. Android version 5.0 or later and at least 1GB of RAM are required for the app to work properly.

What Kind of Bets Can Be Placed at 1Win

1Win welcomes players from Pakistan with a wide range of betting options in both prematch and real-time formats. There are cricket betting options such as the Pakistan Super League, Quaid-e-Azam Cup, Indian Premier League and more. You can bet on the top scorer, match winner, draw and many other markets. Besides cricket, football predictions are available, such as UEFA Champions League, Indian Super League and English Premier League, or kabaddi, where you can bet on Pro Kabaddi League and South Asian games.

You will also find interesting events on cyber sports, tennis, basketball and more than 30 other sports disciplines.

What Makes 1Win Casino Great

At 1Win Casino you will find games from the best developers, which are characterised by beautiful animations, pleasant music, variability and good winnings. You can launch a slot machine, roulette, card games, lotteries and thousands of other entertainments. To maximise the casino experience, be sure to try the live format where you can interact with a real dealer.

In conclusion, 1Win is a great choice for players from Pakistan, and more and more players from this country are paying attention to this site, as it offers good bonuses and great features. Try to register here and claim your guaranteed winnings!