The Best Bowling Figures Throughout the History of the Indian Premier League

Andrew Jason | 11:59pm GMT 15 January 2022

The Indian Premier League has to be the most prestigious annual cricket event. The IPL season has always been an exciting time for cricket fans because they get to see their favorite teams and cricketers give all their best on the field. When it comes to the favorites, many may be quick to say that the batsmen are show stealers. However, let’s admit it… it’s the bowlers who win the team a trophy.

If you’ve been placing bets on cricket events on IPL betting apps, you probably check who the bowlers are on the team to somehow make an informed decision. Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Virat Kohli agrees that bowlers are the ones who can win a team a test match. In an interview, he spoke about this and said, “I certainly believe that a bowler wins you a Test match.

“Batsmen can hardly get you a Test match from a difficult situation if you are chasing. More often than not, it’s the bowlers who eventually put you in that position when you have to chase a small total. So, [the] bowlers’ role is more important than batsmen in Test matches.”

With the significance and importance of bowlers in the game, do you ever wonder which cricketers are the best IPL bowlers of all time? The list may be long but only a few have performance and skill levels that you should know about!

The Top 5 Bowlers of All Time

Here’s a quick rundown of the best IPL bowlers that made the list and how they’ve performed throughout their IPL careers.

Rank Player Matches Played Wickets Best Bowling in Innings Average Econ 5 Harbhajan Singh 163 150 5/18 26.86 7.07 4 Dwayne Bravo 144 167 4/22 24.31 8.35 3 Piyush Chawla 165 157 4/17 27.39 7.88 2 Amith Mishra 154 166 5/17 23.97 7.35 1 Lasith Malinga 122 170 5/13 19.8 7.14

Harbhajan Singh

The now-former Indian cricket also known as Bhaji and The Turbanator is a specialist spin bowler who played the IPL from 2008 until last year. He played a total of 163 IPL matches with only 3 matches last year. He has a total of 150 wickets with an average of 26.86. He officially announced his retirement from any format of cricket before 2021 ended.

In his tweet last December, the right-arm bowler said, “All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable. My heartfelt thank you. Grateful .”

Dwayne Bravo

Chennai Super King’s all-rounder player Bravo has debuted in the IPL since 2008 and has continued to play until today. He has participated In 151 IPL matches with a total of 167 wickets and an average of 24.31. Bravo has announced his retirement from international cricket tournaments in 2018 but ended up coming out of it for the 2020 T20 World Cup. CSK didn’t retain Bravo for the upcoming 2022 IPL, and so, he will be a part of the auction pool.

When asked about which team he’ll end up with, Bravo said, “I am not retained by CSK, but I will be in the auction. I will be 100 percent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction.”

Piyush Chawla

All-rounder Piyush Chawla also has one of the highest average scores we’ve seen in the IPL. He has debuted in the league in 2008 and will continue to do so next year but with a different team. Chawla has also not been retained by Mumbai Indians but many are saying he’s likely to be purchased by Lucknow, Delhi Capitals, or Sunrisers Hyderabad on the upcoming Mega Auction.

It will be interesting to see which teams will be bidding for Chawla. Throughout his IPL career, he has also played for the Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings aside from Mumbai Indians.

Lasith Malinga The best bowler we’ve witnessed with the highest number of wickets on the IPL field is Lasith Malinga who first played in the league in 2009. His last IPL match was in 2019 when he played 12 matches for Mumbai Indians. In total, Malinga was able to participate in 122 IPL matches with 170 wickets and a 7.14 average.