ICC World Cup 2019 predictions: England, South Africa, and West Indies

James Nixon | 10:36am BST 07 May 2019

England

England are listed as favourites despite having never previously won the Cricket World Cup trophy. This is not entirely surprising as the England cricket team is currently the world’s top ranked men’s ODI team. The bookmarkers around world have England slightly ahead of India at present, with the Australians next in the betting. With betting odds of 3.60, they are the present favourites to win the Cricket World Cup this summer on their home soil.

Strengths: Much better line-up than in previous competitions, aggressive brand of cricket, victories in UAE, Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies.

Key players: Bairstow, Roy, Root, Morgan, Strokes, Buttler, and Ali. Eoin Morgan stands as England’s top scorer in ODI history, Ben Stroke is celebrated as both, hard-hitter and run accumulator. Further, Jos Buttler is known as a destructive batsman, especially in the death overs of anyone in the world while Ali has all the skills to bat in the top 4 for any international side.

*Betting odds: 3.60

World Cup 2019 Prediction: Semi-finalists

South Africa

The South African Cricket Team were perhaps the best team in 1992. However, the team has never won the Cricket World Cup trophy. The team had a heart-stopping semi-final loss against New Zealand in 2015 Cricket World Cup. So, are they worth betting on this time around? Well the team has some great all-rounder players, vital strength, and high-hopes to win the 2019 World Cup.

Strengths: Brilliant batting order, the fittest, the most talented, and one of the best-balanced line-ups in the world.

Key players: Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada, Faf du Plessis (one of the shrewdest brains and does not craks under pressure), Imran Tahir, Batting order: Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, and David Miller. All-rounders: Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo. Bowling unit: Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, Imran Tahir, and Tabraiz Shamsi (capable of destroying any lineup)

*Betting Odds: 9.00

World Cup 2019 Prediction: Semi-finalists

West Indies

Cricket fans will know that the West Indies has some hope left for this World Cup as some of the ‘major’ West Indian players are expected to be back for the World Cup, and that is going to be a big boost for the team’s performance.

Strengths: Players that can easily play match-winning innings, Chris Gayle as a star player, all-rounders, good bowlers, and potential personnel with high hopes

Key players: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo in the middle order for the West Indies. Hope and Hetmyer are young players that have made their mark in international cricket. Rovman Powell, Andre Russell (maybe), and Jason Holder could prove to the heavy hitter, and make a big difference. On the other hand, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Obed McCoy, Devendra Bishoo, and Ashley Nurse are the bowlers that are likely to be picked in the West Indian squad.

*Betting Odds- 17.00

World Cup 2019 Prediction: 7th position

*Note that these are the latest odds from Betway to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019