England Vs Pakistan 3 Match Test Series Preview August 2020

James Nixon | 12:01am BST 09 August 2020

England welcome Pakistan to Off Trafford and The Rose Bowl for the 3 match Test Series in which has the recipe to be a competitive and compelling series. England test team have just come from off a 2-1 win over the West Indies in which is seems they made it harder than it needed to be and had to dig deep to win on Day 4 of the final test. However, Pakistan are a different animal; highly skilled, more ruthless and will pick England apart if they aren’t up to their best. We take a look at a preview to the rest of the series.

Counting down to the start of the 1st Test @englandcricket v @TheRealPCB 🏏 Conditions look fine and we’ve got two legends of the game back with us for the series! @ShaneWarne @wasimakramlive @Athersmike @WardyShorts @nassercricket Live on @SkyCricket from 1030am! 📺👊 pic.twitter.com/2OruiKT71r — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2020

England are heavy favourites for the series and here are some Gambling Sites Not on Gamstop in which you can find odds as good as 4/11 for England to take the series. Naturally this would be the safe bet for the series however Pakistan have looked strong in the first two days of the series, and at a price of 7/1, it could be worth the punt. Sites not on Gamstop offer access to users that have previously opted-out on Gamstop. That’s positive news for some, who can now again get involved in the cricket markets and on a huge variety of other sports, offering some of the best odds available.

The single biggest threat to England this series is Babar Azam, tipped as one of the Top 5 batsman in all 3 formats of the sport. However, Babar comes into his own in Test Cricket, having an average of 45.12 in 26 games, and 5 tons and 13 half centuries. He’s taken test cricket by storm and England bowling attack will certainly have to try and contain him if they want to have any chance of winning this series.

Talking about bowling, Pakistan are going to have to do without Mohammed Amir, a cricketer than England know very well. Amir has recently retired however Pakistan have some serious young talent coming through their ranks in Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi.

Naseem being only 17 years-old, he became the youngest ever bowler to take a Test hat-trick at 16 years old back in February; one to watch for the future and certainly this series!

Although all the above threats could prove problematic for England, I believe they will have the fire power to be able to overcome whatever Pakistan throw at them, especially with the strong bowling attack of Anderson, Broad, Archer and Woakes. Nether the less, its certainly guaranteed to be an entertaining series and one I am seriously looking forward too!