An Early Look at the 2020 T20 World Cup

James Nixon | 12:01am GMT 22 February 2020

The seventh ICC T20 World Cup of 2020 will take place in Australia later this year. It will be the first time since 2016 that a T20 World Cup has been held and excitement is already building among fans and those looking to place an early bet on the competitions.

The games will begin on October 18 with the preliminary phase for teams who are trying to make it through to the Super 12. The main part of the competition is the Super 12 phase, which begins on October 24. Then we go into the knockout round, where eventually we will be left with just two teams. These will battle it out in the T20 World Cup final which will take place on November 15 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Teams Playing in the First Round

The first round compromises of eight teams split into two groups of four. From each group, two teams will qualify and join the eight that have already qualified for the Super 12 stage.

Group A – Ireland, Oman, Papa New Guinea & Sri Lanka

Group B – Bangladesh, Namibia, Netherlands, Scotland

The Super 12 Stage

Again, we have two groups at this stage, but this time each group will consist of six teams in this round. These are made up of four teams who have already qualified plus two teams from the first round to give two groups of six and 12 teams still in with a chance of winning.

The hosts are in Group 1 and will be looking to go better than they did in 2014.

Group 1 – Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, West Indies, Winner of Group A, Runner Up of Group B

Group 2 – Afghanistan, England, India, South Africa, Winner of Group B, Runner Up of Group A

The Knockout Stage

This is where the competition gets interesting. Four teams will make it through to the knockout stage for the semi finals. Here the group winners will take on the second placed teams from the opposite group, with the winner of those games going through to play in the final.

Who to Bet on?

T20 cricket is the most exciting format of the game and for that reason it is a hugely popular sport to bet on. If you place a bet on a team to win the T20 World Cup and they reach this stage, then you will n.o doubt be getting excited.

The big names are likely to dominate the betting, with teams such as England, Australia, New Zealand, India and of course hosts Australia all likely to be amongst the favourites to win the tournament. Check out this list of all the best betting sites if you are looking to get involved and place a bet on this tournament.

T20 World Cup 2020 Venues

A total of seven different venues will be used during the T20 World Cup. They are all in Australia, and will each host a minimum of four games, with Hobart hosting the most with eight games being played there.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host the final and this is expected to be a huge spectacle, with a capacity in the ground of just over 100,000. Tickets are likely to be snapped up regardless of who is playing, and should Australia make the final then demand will no doubt be huge.