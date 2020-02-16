Everything There is to Know About the 13th Season of the Indian Premier League Happening This 2020

James Nixon | 12:00am GMT 16 February 2020

The Indian Premier League or the IPL is now on its 13th year and it’s still one of the biggest cricket tournaments worldwide. The IPL started in 2008 after being established by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on September 13, 2007. It has an exclusive window in the ICC Future Tours Programme.

This tournament is one of the most-attended events in the world. It’s also a fact that this is the first sporting event that has been broadcasted live on YouTube. This is participated by over five teams, but for this year, there will be 8 participants in total.

The eight teams or participants are the following:

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

This year, the IPL will also be called as Vivo IPL as Vivo is one of its major sponsors. Other major sponsors for this year are Coca-Cola India, Amazon, PhonePe, Dream11, and Maruti Suzuki. Definitely, this year’s IPL promises to be bigger and better.

Many are already looking forward to seeing how the matches will go and how their favorite athletes will perform this year. As early as now, fans are already looking at the IPL 2020 odds in India to prepare for their bets this year.

Earlier this year, there have been talks about a few changes in the tournament including what time it will start. It has been proposed that the match should start earlier than 7 PM to make sure that the show won’t last until late night as this was what happened last year.

However, the president of BCCI Sourav Ganguly already announced after a meeting on January 27 that the night matches will still start at the same time, which is either at 7 or 7:30 PM. He said the reason behind this is that the matches this year will only have five doubleheader games instead of more than that.

Another reason why the five doubleheaders have been possible is that the tournament will happen for 51 days. Previous IPL tournaments only had to happen in 48 days and so this year, there is just really more time to accommodate all 62 matches.

Here’s Ganguly’s statement about this:

“There will be no change in the timing of IPL night games. It will start at 8 pm like earlier years. We will have only five doubleheaders (4 pm and 8 pm) this time. We have decided to reduce the number of doubleheaders. The concussion substitute and the no-ball rule are new additions for the season.”

In December 2019, the IPL 2020 auction has already happened. This is when the eight teams placed their bids to get the athletes they want to be part of their teams. Each team was allowed to spend 85 crores for this year. That’s 4 more crores compared to what was allowed during the previous auction.

During this particular auction, Pat Cummins appears to be the most expensive player. He was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders with a whopping 2.2 million US dollars. Meanwhile, Piyush Chawla became the most expensive Indian player with a contract of almost a million dollars. He was purchased by the Chennai Super Kings. A total of 62 players were sold during this auction.

The Vivo IPL 2020 is scheduled between March 20 to May 24, 2020. The first or the opening match will be between the Chennai Super Kings and the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. This will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The official schedule is not yet released but some of the fixtures include matches between the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders on March 29 and Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on the next day, March 30, 2020.

The Qualifier I will happen on May 14 which will be followed by the Eliminator on the next day, May 15. Qualifier II will happen on May 16 and the finals will take place on May 24, 2020. The finals will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The BCCI will also be hosting an All-Stars Game for a charitable cause. This will be participated by international players during the start of this season. There are still no details as to where it will happen but this is likely to happen at least 3 days before the opening of IPL 2020. The beneficiary of this charitable cause is also yet to be decided, according to Ganguly.