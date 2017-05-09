Fantasy Cricket – Champions Trophy 2017

James Nixon | 1:35pm BST 09 May 2017

We are pleased to announce that we will be offering cash prizes for our upcoming Champions Trophy 2017 Fantasy Cricket competition.

Cricket Web’s Fantasy Cricket

If there are more than 1,000 teams registered we will offer:

1st Prize – USD$100

2nd Prize – USD$60

3rd Prize – USD$40

For every extra thousand teams the prizes will increase by USD$20 for each position. If we get 5,000 teams 1st prize would get USD$180!

Start inviting your friends and family and be into win some great cash prizes! Payments will be made via PayPal and if you don’t have a PayPal account we will offer the money through an Amazon gift voucher.