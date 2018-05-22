A beginner’s guide to betting on Cricket

James Nixon | 12:52pm BST 22 May 2018

Cricket is often regarded as one of the most strategic and complex sports that’s played, however betting on the game is far more straightforward. Due to this, more general betting punters have started to take a greater interest in cricket. If you’re unsure where to start, below we’ll take you through some cricket betting tips.

From its beginnings with the lengthy Test matches, which then streamlined to become One-day and now we have the fast-paced Twenty-20 games. These shorter matches have helped to increase the popularity and watch-ability of the sport for a modern audience, and therefore the number of people betting on the sport has likewise increased.

Who to bet with?

The surge in online betting has resulted in a wealth of bookmakers vying for your attention. This is often of benefit to the punter, with each bookie keen to differentiate themselves by offering you something different. This ranges from free bets upon joining or specific price boosts and enhancements on individual games. And so, if you’re planning to bet on cricket then we recommended shopping around to find yourself a bookmaker that will benefit your cricket bets.

Most popular markets?

Like any sport, there’s normal outright Win/Draw markets. But there’s also plenty of cricket-specific markets that are popular, such as the following:

Number of Boundaries

Series/Test winner

Leading Wicket Taker

Man of the match

Leading Run-scorer

Highest opening partnership

Of course, no bet or tip is ever certain, and should always be approached as such. We always encourage responsible gambling and betting only what you can afford. So long as betting is done in this way then there’s no reason why it won’t further enhance your enjoyment of the sport.