How Good Was Jamie Smith’s Debut Fifty?

Cooper Bindi | 12:00am BST 21 July 2024

English cricketer Jamie Smith, who turned 24 on July 12, made his test debut at Lord’s cricket ground just two days prior, hitting an impressive 70 against the West Indies in a match England won by an inning and 114 runs.

Here is a closer look at how good Jamie Smith’s debut performance was. Some pundits have described the wicket-keeper-batter’s performance as relaxed, and his display seemed more like that of an old master than someone playing their debut test match.

How good was debutant Jamie Smith's maiden test innings?

Jamie Smith enjoyed a dream start to international test cricket by hitting an impressive 70 for England against a weaker West Indies side. During the match, he hit two spectacular sixes and eight fours.

He provided a much-needed attacking threat and was equally impressive during his time behind the stumps. Many believe he will achieve great things as a domestic league and international test cricketer. He looked right at home, and most agree that he is a perfect addition to the squad.

Is Jamie Smith a safe bet for a half-century against the West Indies?

The West Indies are currently on tour in England. They will play their third of three test matches in Birmingham on Friday, July 26, at 11:00 (GMT).

At the time of writing, England are the clear odds-on favourites to win and are currently priced at around 1.10 in the decimal odds format, meaning they have a whopping 90.90% implied probability rate of winning outright.

In fractional odds, 1.10 is 1/10, and in American/moneyline odds, 1.10 is -1,000.

Quick facts about Jamie Smith

If you want to know more about young England cricket sensation Jamie Smith, here are a few quick facts to keep you going:

Full name: Jamie Luke Smith

Date of Birth: July 12, 2000 (age 24)

Place of Birth: Epsom, Surrey, England

Club team: Surrey

International test debut: July 10, 2024 (vs West Indies)

Height: 6ft 2 in (1.88 m)

Role: Wicket-keeper-batter

Batting: Right-handed

Squad number: 11

Top Score: 70 (test), 9 (ODI), 234 (FC), 85 (LA)

Smith was also a talented footballer who first played cricket at around six years old on the summer course at Sutton Cricket Club. According to reports, he was inspired to play by the 2005 Ashes series, in which England beat Australia 2-1.

Upcoming matches

England plays Sri Lanka in Manchester at 11:00 on Wednesday, August 21. Test 2 in this series is at Lord’s on Thursday, August 29, and test three is at the Oval on Friday, September 6.

England will then play Australia on Wednesday, September 11, in T20I (N) test 1 of three in Southampton. This first test is scheduled to start at 18:30. Test 2 is in Cardiff on Friday, September 13, also at 18:30, and test three is in Manchester on Sunday, September 15, at 14:40.

What other major cricket tournaments are still to come in 2024?

Cricket fans still have plenty to look forward to throughout 2024. Let’s start by taking a quick look at four upcoming test series.

From July to October, you have the Zimbabwe in Ireland test match. South Africa are in the West Indies in August for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy, and Bangladesh are in Pakistan in August-September.

India will be in Sri Lanka in August for a One-Day International series, and Australia will be in England in September for the same tournament format.

Final thoughts

Jamie Smith will still have to earn a regular spot in the England team, but based on his recent performances and current form, he will no doubt become a regular fixture in the squad.

Only time will tell whether he can become the next all-time great. England’s most famous cricketers of all time, including Joe Root, James Anderson, Sir Alastair Cook, and Kevin Pietersen, are players that Smith hopes to emulate.

That’s not forgetting legends such as Sir Ian Botham, Peter May, Wally Hammond, Sir Leonard ‘Len’ Hutton, W.G. Grace, and Jack Hobbs. Smith still has a good ten years (and hopefully many more) to prove he can become one of England’s next true greats.