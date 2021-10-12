CricketWeb turns 20

James Nixon | 1:26am BST 12 October 2021

Today marks 20 years since CricketWeb first came online on October 12th 2001.

A big heartfelt thanks from myself to all our contributors and visitors who have helped form a fantastic community of cricket fans and kept the site going this long.

A few statistics to mark the occasion:

Over 134 million page views since 2008

Over 11 million unique visitors since 2008

28.8% of visitors return to the site since 2008

174,000 registrations to CW Games

24,000 registrations to the CW Forum with over 4.6 million posts

Over 30,000 articles posted with the largest collection of Cricket Book Reviews at 1,102.

I’m hoping I’ll be able to do some traveling next year and as part of this do some meet-ups with drinks and pizza to properly celebrate the occasion.

Here’s to another 20 years, and thanks again for all your support!