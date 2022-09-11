Are Australia and India the Teams to Beat at the T20 World Cup 2022?

William Tate | 12:25am BST 11 September 2022

India and Australia are two of the best cricketing nations in the world, and the next major event on the cricket calendar is the upcoming T20 World Cup. Can one of these two countries win the tournament, or will a slightly lower seeded team, such as South Africa, England, New Zealand, or Pakistan, perform even better and lift the trophy instead of one of the two favourites?

Here is a closer look at which teams are likely to do well in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to get underway in October. It will last until November 13th, and the host nation is Australia. Some of this year’s venues for the ICC T20 World Cup are the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the Sydney Cricket Ground, and the Adelaide Oval.

How likely is it that India or Australia will win the ICC T20 World Cup in 2022?

The best thing to do would be to look to the major betting sites for the latest ICC T20 World Cup 2022 odds. The odds can give you a clearer picture of who is most likely to win the event. You can place bets now, or you can wait for the action to begin for additional betting markets and live betting options to come online.

At the time of writing, most sites have India as the favourites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They are currently priced at around +275 in American/Moneyline odds, which is 3.75 in European decimal odds, and 11/4 in UK fraction odds. Australia are currently the second favourite to win with +333 odds (4.33, or 10/3), so if you’re looking for an outright winner, India (preferably) and Australia are both good bets. However, don’t forget that NO bet is a guaranteed bet.

You also currently have England priced at around +350 (4.5, or 7/2), and both New Zealand and Pakistan the current joint-fourth favourites to win at +700 (8.00, or 7/1).

Which teams are least likely to win the upcoming T20 cricket world cup?

In comparison, the teams that are definitely not worth it and are least likely to win are the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Scotland, and Namibia. The UAE currently have odds of around +200,000 (2,001.00, or 2000/1), and both Scotland and Namibia are currently priced at +100,000 (1,001.00, or 1,000/1). Although accurate at the time of writing, these odds can change at any time between now and the start of the event. A team’s odds can get worse, improve, or stay the same depending on a number of variables, and they are designed to give you an idea as to how each team will likely fair.

Upcoming games to look forward to

The opening two games of the tournament on October 16th will see Sri Lanka face Namibia and the UAE face the Netherlands. The following day, the West Indies take on Scotland, and Zimbabwe will play Ireland. On October 18th, Nambia plays the Netherlands, and Sri Lanka plays the UAE. On the 19th, Scotland plays Ireland, and the West Indies play Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka plays the Netherlands, and Namibia play the UAE on October 20th, and the following day, the West Indies take on Ireland, while Scotland play Zimbabwe.

You have to wait until October 22nd to watch the host nations in action when Australia play against New Zealand. On the same day, England plays Afghanistan, and then on October 23rd, India plays Pakistan.

Ways to watch the T20 cricket world cup In addition to being able to watch on certain major sports streaming websites, such as on dedicated Sky Sports channels and ESPN+ channels, several other similar sites will also be broadcasting the action, plus local television channels may also be showing the games. The different ways you can watch will often be determined by which country you are based in.