Top 5 Greatest Cricketers of All Time

William Tate | 12:46am BST 15 May 2022

Cricket is one of the most popular sports of all time, and the number of legends this pastime has produced is almost incalculable. Although, there are a few stand-out stars that happen to shine a little brighter than others, and that is exactly what we are going to be talking about in this article.

In this article, we will be giving you our top picks for the best cricketers of all time, as well as giving you a little information about each of the players to truly let you have an idea of how talented they really were. Let’s jump right into it.

5. Sir Donald Bradman

Sir Donald Bradman truly is a legend in the world of cricket, and there is a good reason why this is the case. Bradman had some awe-inspiring statistics that put him well above that of even the anomalies, and even to this day he still holds several world records that many believe will never be broken.

Although, barring a niche group of devout fans, very few people even know about Sir Donald Bradman’s existence. Of course, this is partly due to the fact that he was in his prime almost a full century ago, and he passed away before most modern-day cricket fans were born.

However, this does little to take away from his near-endless list of achievements, and he is easily one of the best cricket players to have ever lived.

4. Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting tends not to receive as much attention as some of the other entries on this list, but in reality, he deserves as much notoriety as the best of them. Ricky has been dominating the cricket game for years now, and his talent is truly insurmountable.

Consistency truly is the name of the game for Ricky – almost every game he plays he performs exceptionally, and he is perhaps the top pick when it comes to playing well on a game-to-game basis. Ricky takes the number four spot on this list with ease, and it would not have been out-of-place to feature him even further up that his current position.

3. Steven Smith

If you are someone that is known to enjoy the best AU casinos and betting sites, then you may have already expected to see Steven Smith show up on this list at one point or another.

Steven Smith is arguably the best Australian cricket player to have ever lived, and he is an icon for many aspiring cricketers around the world. That goes without mentioning his unbelievable talent at the sport in which he dominated almost any team he came up across, and it would be an understatement to say he is one of the best.

Steven will undoubtedly go down in the history books for his incredible leadership skills and general knowledge about the game, and we have no doubt his name is going to be remembered for generations to come.

2. Sir Garfield Sobers

Yet another old-timer – Sir Garfield Sobers is one of those classic names that is almost synonymous with the sport of cricket itself. Sir Garfield Sobers played at a level that very few people will ever reach, and there is a good reason why many people cite him as being the most influential cricket player of all time.

Sobers will forever be remembered as a pioneer of the sport of cricket, and his aggressive style of play and big personality are going to have an impact on people for years on end.

1. AB de Villiers

You probably saw this one coming. When it comes to the top cricketers of all time no list would be complete without AB de Villiers, and he truly is one of the best cricket players to have ever lived.

There really isn’t much to say about this one – AB de Villiers is just that famous because of his talent at cricket, and we feel his near-endless list of achievements needs no explanation.

So, what did you think of our list? Was there anyone you thought should have been included but weren’t? If so, you certainly are not in the wrong. There are almost too many talented cricket players to count, and trying to compile a list of the best of them is no easy task.

Despite this, we tried our best. This list is based solely on our opinions, and in reality, there were a ton of players that we wanted to include but were unable to. We can’t wait to see what the new generation of legends looks like – it’s going to be interesting to see how they stack up to the greats of the past. Have fun.