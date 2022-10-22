England continue preparations for T20 World Cup with series victory over Australia

William Tate | 9:35am BST 22 October 2022

Has there been a bigger cricketing enigma in recent years than Ben Stokes? England’s superstar test match captain always has the potential to dazzle, but in the T20 arena, he has been somewhat out of sorts. As such, his place in his country’s team has come under pressure in recent weeks, with the destructive Liam Livingstone being touted as a potential replacement. But Stokes proved his worth with a sensational piece of fielding in England’s second international against Australia in Canberra, which stemmed the hosts’ tide and sent the tourists on their way to another victory, sealing the series win. The two rivals have been made joint-favourites for glory by OddsChecker at the upcoming T20 World Cup down under, but it will be England who enter the tournament with all the momentum.

Eight run victory proves that England are the team to beat

Throughout the first half of England’s innings in the Australian capital, it looked as though they were in deep, deep trouble. Jos Buttler – perhaps the finest T20 player in the world on current form – Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, and Harry Brook were all removed cheaply to leave the visitors 54/4. Step up Dawid Malan and Moeen Ali. The pair put on a 92-run fifth wicket stand to drag their country back into contention. Once Ali was removed for an impressive 44 in just 27 balls, Malan continued in the same vain. He was eventually removed with just three balls of the innings remaining after smashing 82 runs off just 49 balls. But once he left, England were well and truly in the game, with a score of 178 to be defended.

And defend it they did. Australia’s dangerous opening pair of captain Aaron Finch and David Warner were both removed cheaply with just four overs gone. Mitchell Marsh (45), Marcus Stoinis (22), and Tim David (40) all did their bit to ensure Australia made a game of it. But Glenn Maxwell’s T20 woes continued. He was removed for just eight ruins and his recent knocks read as follows: 19, 16, 1, 0, 6, 0, 1, 8. Worrying signs.

In the end, England had 22 runs to defend in the final over, and it looked like the chase may be on when Pat Cummins smashed Sam Curran for six in his first delivery. But England’s chosen death bowler composed himself and steadied the ship, securing an eight-run and series victory. Could they be on for a second T20 World Championship next month?