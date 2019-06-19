Features Icon 1 FEATURES

World Cup 2019 Podcast – Episode 1

|
ICC-CCW-EngWal2019

Marco and Ganesh discuss the World Cup so far and what is in store for the next two weeks

Leave a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until they have been approved

More articles by Ganeshbabu Venkat

DW

Modern day cricketers are pampered a bit too much : Dennis Waight

JL

I can offer compassion as a coach : Justin Langer

DG-1

I wanted to contribute more to West Indian cricket with the bat: Daren Ganga

Devon Malcolm

I would have played a lot more Tests and got a lot more wickets if it was today : Devon Malcolm