The bonuses that every cricket bettor should have access to

Andrew Jason | 12:02am GMT 21 November 2021

Cricket is one of the popular sports in Asia that brings together millions of people from different countries. Despite the fact that it is most popular in India, cricket is gaining more popularity in other countries as well, which is why some of the best online bookmakers started to offer more options for the sport.

Nowadays, you can punt on cricket on every online sports betting website. However, some brands offer better odds, more markets, and extra features, which makes them the preferred option. In addition to those things, you can also find different kinds of cricket betting bonuses that you can put to the test. Not all of them are worth your deposit, but some proposals stand out, so let’s check them out.

Deposit bonus for new cricket players

In order to punt on your favorite sport, you need to have funds in your account. Since every new customer has to make a deposit, some of the best iGaming operators decided to reward their new users with additional bonus funds following their successful transaction. Although not every bookmaker provides these benefits, if you check Nostrabet and this detailed bonus information about 10cric welcome bonuses with and without promo codes, you will see that one of India’s most prominent brands will allow you to put this bonus to the test.

There are different kinds of deposit promotions for new players that you can put to the test. Most of them will allow you to get a 100% bonus after making a deposit, as long as you use a proper promo code. However, you may find different modified versions that could provide you with even more additional funds.

The wagering requirement is the important thing that you should know about the deposit bonuses prior to getting them. Even though most sports betting brands won’t require you to wager your reward more than 15 times, there are always exceptions.

The Cricket Jackpot promotions

The second bonus that makes some cricket players excited is called the Cricket Jackpot bonus. Even though it is rare, punters who go read Nostrabet’s detailed information about the 10cric bonuses will see that this operator provides this proposal. In order to take advantage of it, you have to predict certain pre-selected events successfully.

Although most of the cricket jackpot bonuses require you to guess the final outcome of every match, you could win a smaller prize if you make just one mistake. Make sure to read the applicable Terms and Conditions for more information.

Cashback Cricket proposals

Even though most people who wager on cricket have previous experience with this sport, they can make mistakes. That’s why some of the platforms that will allow you to punt on this sport will provide you with a cricket cashback offer.

There are all kinds of cashback proposals, but all of them will give you a certain amount of the money you’ve used if you don’t predict the bet successfully. Sometimes, these offers may have additional requirements, such as having to wager over a specific amount.