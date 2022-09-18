New Cricket Stars to Watch For

Kris Sears | 12:16am BST 18 September 2022

In every sport, fans usually look out for the next big thing, and cricket is no exception. Fortunately, there are many cricket events, such as the T20 World Cup, among other events, to showcase their talent to the world. There are many new cricket stars to watch out for. Some are in the early stages of their career, while others have not even made their international debuts yet. This post looks at the new cricket players to watch out for:

Saqib Mahmood

Country: England

Age: 25

Mahmood had an excellent 2021. His best performance last season was the white–ball performance against Pakistan during England’s ODI series. Moreover, he is a right-arm fast bowler and made his international Twenty20 debut for England in 2019. If you wager on cricket on legal online gambling sites in Australia, this is a player you’ll be interested in. England are always looking for a bowler who can bowl at a high pace, and Mark Wood, Olly Stone, and Jofra Archer are injury prone. All these factors favor Mahmood in continuing his development. He is one of the players cricket fans should watch out for.

Josh Inglis

Country: Australia

Age: 27

Josh Inglis, wicketkeeper-batter, was born in Leeds. He relocated to Australia aged 14 and quickly moved into national reckoning in the last two years after playing well for Western Australia and Perth Scorchers. Inglis is a hard-hitting and versatile batter whose breakthrough season came at Sheffield season in 2020-21. Moreover, his white-ball credentials are probably his most vital attribute. He is another top young talent cricket fans should watch out for. While he is relatively older, he is one of the stars touted to break out.

Ravi Bishnoi

Country: India

Age: 22

Bishnoi has emerged as one of the premier spinners in the IPL. He is also arguably one of the best white-ball players who plays for the Indian T20 team. Bishnoi is a Right-arm Leg-break bowler, and he made his debut for India’s cricket team in February 2022.

In the domestic league, he plays for Rajasthan and Lucknow SuperGiants in the Indian Premier League. He introduced himself to the cricket world during the 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The emerging talent ended the tournament as the highest wicket-taker after recording 17 dismissals.

Maheesh Theekshana

Country: Sri Lanka

Age: 22

Theekshana’s performance during the T20 World Cup launched him onto the world cricket stage. He is a professional Sri Lankan cricketer representing the national team in all three game versions. Moreover, Theekshana made his international debut in September 2021, and cricket pundits argue that his bowling actions are similar to that of Ajantha Mendis, a former Sri Lankan mystery spinner. Coincidentally, Mendis is Theekshana’s mentor with Sri Lanka’s Army cricket team. His Test debut came in July 2022, playing against Sri Lanka. Moreover, he has been included in Sri Lanka’s squad for the 2022 Asia Cup.

Mohammad Huraira

Country: Pakistan

Age: 20

Muhammad became the second Pakistani teenager to score a triple century in first-class cricket. The first Pakistani to register this feat was Javed Miandad. Moreover, after eleven games in his first-class career, Mohammad has three centuries, five fifties, and an average of 58.00. Abid Abdi underwent heart surgery, meaning he will be absent for an unspecified period. This gives Mohammad the chance to showcase what he can do to the world!