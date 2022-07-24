Best cricket commentators

Kris Sears | 2:22am BST 24 July 2022

There is no doubt that cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world, and when it comes to commentary, there are few who can match the skills of the best cricket commentators.

These commentators bring the game to life for fans around the world, making sure that everyone understands even the most complex aspects of this amazing sport.

The importance of a commentator can not be understated. They provide the bridge between the players on the field and the fans watching at home. A good commentator will make sure that everyone understands what is happening, even if they do not know all the rules of cricket. They provide a level of analysis and insight that is second-to-none!

In this blog post, we will take a look at some of the best cricket commentators in history!

Richie Benaud

One of the best commentators of all time is Richie Benaud. He was an Australian cricketer who played in 63 Test matches for his country. After he retired from playing, he became a commentator and quickly established himself as one of the best in the business. He had a unique style of commentary that was both informative and entertaining. He was also known for his wit and humor, which made him even more popular with cricket fans around the world.

Mark Nicholas

Another great cricket commentator is Mark Nicholas. He is a British commentator who has been in the business for over 30 years. He is known for his lively and enthusiastic style of commentary. He is also known for his knowledge of the game, which helps him explain even the most complex aspects of cricket to the viewers at home.

Harsha Bhogle

Harsha Bhogle is another popular cricket commentator. He is an Indian commentator who has been in the business for over 20 years. He is known for his calm and composed demeanor, which helps him keep the viewers engaged even during the most exciting moments of a match. He is also known for his in-depth knowledge of the game, which allows him to provide insights that even the most die-hard cricket fans would appreciate.

Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain is a former English cricketer who is now a commentator. He is known for his no-nonsense approach to commentary. He does not shy away from speaking his mind, even if it means disagreeing with the players on the field. This has made him one of the most respected commentators in the business.

Michael Holding

Michael Holding is a former West Indian cricketer who has recently retired as a commentator after a very successful career on and off the field. He is known for his smooth and silky commentary style. He is also known for his passion for the game, which comes through in his commentary and made listening to and watching the sport far more enjoyable for many!

Final Thoughts

Of course, there are many great cricket commentators to have graced our ears with their words and thoughts, but it can be hard to find better than the five that we have listed above!