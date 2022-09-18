Megapari is Legal Betting Platform in India

Keegan Kaye | 12:01am BST 18 September 2022

Megapari is a fast-growing betting platform launched in 2019. In its first 3 years of operation, the company has amassed an audience of 400 thousand users. The number of clients of the platform is increasing day by day. Megapari is owned by Zavbin Limited and operates under a Curacao license. This guarantees the integrity of the platform and security of the users.

The interface of Mega Pari website supports more than 20 languages. Pre-match and live betting as well as gambling can be done online. Read the Mega Pari review for a better understanding of the platform’s features.

How to Become a Megapari Player?

In order to access all the services of the site, you will need to create a personal account. The procedure for registering an account is as follows:

Click on the “Registration” button on the top right. Choose whether you wish to register by phone number or e-mail. Select which reward you would like to receive. You may pick up bonus for betting, gambling or refuse the bonus. Specify the region you live in. Enter your preferred details: currency, phone number or e-mail, name. In addition, you will need to set a password and agree to the rules of the site. Click on the “Sign up” button. Follow the link in the email you receive. If you register via phone, enter the access code you receive in the sms. This must be done within 3 days.

Once you have completed the registration, you may login to the website by entering your Megapari login and password

Megapari Bet Overview

The betting line-up on the website contains quite a few sports disciplines. Of course, cricket, football and kabaddi are the most popular bets in India. But this is by no means a complete list of sports disciplines.

Apart from sports, cyber sports are also represented on the platform. There are various MOBA games, strategies and shooters in the lineup. The most popular ones are Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, League of Legends.

Users have the possibility to make live bets and view live match broadcasts. The live bet cancellation feature allows you to get back a part of the bet amount if you realise that the outcome will not take place.

The betting platform offers users good odds and low margin. It is possible to place not only simple ordinaries, but also expresses containing several sports events at once.

As far as betting options are concerned, users will also find variety here. The simplest type of bet is a wager on the winner of the match. In addition, users can bet money on handicaps, total less than/more than. It is also possible to bet on the statistics of a particular sportsman. In the personal cabinet you can view the history of the bets, so that you can predict the outcome.

How to Place a Bet at Megapari?

In order to place a bet the user has to:

Login into your personal cabinet. Top up your account. Select a sports discipline. Select the championship. Select a sport match. Add sports events to the slip. Write the amount of the bet. Confirm the betting.

Mega Pari Casino

You’ll get access to a huge range of gambling games on their website. Here you can play slot machines, table games including roulette and cards. Megapari casino also has lotteries: bingo, craps, and keno. There is also a live mode, which allows you to play against real croupiers. Get more information by going to megaparibet.in.

Payments in Megapari

An important advantage of Megapari is considered to be the ability to place bets in rupees. Of the payment services available:

Bank cards;

Neteller;

Paysafe;

Cryptocurrencies.

Funds are credited within 5 minutes. At Megapari withdrawal time depends on the payment service used. Megapari withdrawal first time requires profile verification.

Megapari Bonus

Megapari will give you a 100% deposit bonus on your first deposit. You can get a maximum of Rs 17,000 under the bonus. In order to claim the bonus, a deposit of at least Rs 75 is required. The bonus can be increased up to 130% with Megapari promo code.

The wagering of the promotion is done on a wager of x5. The user must wager the bonus in expresses containing a minimum of 3 events. Odds of each of them must be 1.4 or higher. The wagering period is one month.

Mega Pari App

If you are using Android, you have the option of downloading the Megapari apk download. Go to the official website of the company to do so. After installing the program, you will be able to make full use of all the functionality of the platform on your mobile gadget, be it a smartphone or a tablet.

The app’s main advantage is that the interface is adaptable to touch-screen displays. Unfortunately, there is only a Megapari apk – there is no iOS app yet. However, the user can always access the mobile version of the betting platform working in a browser.

Megapari Support

For any questions that relate to the use of the platform’s features, you can contact the support team. The following are available:

Online chat;

Email support@megapari.com;

Feedback form from the Contact Us section.

The reliability of the betting platform has been confirmed by many users. Feel free to register and fund your account to bet on your favourite sport. If betting gets boring, you can get distracted by playing online casino.