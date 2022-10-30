Can Matthew Mott deliver success for England at the T20 World Cup?

Keegan Kaye | 8:15am GMT 30 October 2022

Matthew Mott was announced as England cricket’s white-ball coach in May this year. With that came the responsibility of leading England at the T20 World Cup in Australia which began in October.

Mott has enjoyed success in the women’s side of cricket with his home nation Australia whom he has coached at T20 World Cups, which will be a vital experience that will aid him in his ventures with England.

Ironically, Mott’s England’s strongest opposition at the tournament will be Australia, who are the defending champions after they were victorious in the matches held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman last year.

In terms of the leader of the England team on the field, Jos Buttler will look to balance captaincy with opening the batting.

England’s bowling let them down greatly last year which resulted in an all-Oceania final between New Zealand and Australia who are historic rivals.

However, England’s bowling against Afghanistan in the opening game was strong with Mark Woods’ impressive quick spell.

The reigning champions

Of course, it is tough to look past Australia who’ll be boosted hugely by having their home supporters cheer them on.

The defending champions are seeking a second-ever tournament win and it would be mightily impressive if they could secure that feat in back-to-back years.

The Aussies will be full of confidence as they are well-clued up on the conditions and the ‘Australian bounce’ is also likely to be a factor with Australian cricket pitches having high clay content which means the ball bounces a lot which makes it extremely difficult for the opposition batter.

It’s time to defend the title.



Our men’s @T20WorldCup journey begins tonight at the SCG! pic.twitter.com/nizzps7kfn — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) October 22, 2022

Josh Hazlewood is Australia’s highest-quality bowler and he is incredibly economical which is the last thing batters want to hear as he tends to get them out with impressive efficiency.

Captain Aaron Finch is expected to retire at the end of the World Cup so he’ll undoubtedly be looking to go out on a high.

The inaugural champions

India won the first-ever edition of the T20 World Cup back in 2007 in South Africa and they will certainly challenge for the honour of being world champions in November.

They have one the greatest cricketers of all time in the form of Virat Kohli, he is an incredible top-order batsman for his nation and tends to score a majority of their runs as an elite chaser.

The nation always pins its hopes on its star man and he never seems to let them down. However, India have struggled with left-handed fast bowlers as seen against Pakistan in their opening game.

New Zealand are, of course, another nation that may cause problems in terms of England’s hopes of becoming champions, their intent being clear to see in their opening game against Australia, but they will have to get over the giant hurdle of winning their first ever T20 World Cup, especially with last year’s final loss fresh in the memory.