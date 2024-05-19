Is it worth using the Fair Play app for sports betting?

Gabriel Wentworth-Shields | 12:00am BST 19 May 2024

If you love betting on sports, then we have great news for you. Now you can start making predictions on your favourite disciplines via the Fair Play app. This way, the gaming process will become even more convenient and you will be able to perform all the actions from your mobile device. Keep reading this article to learn more about all the features of the app.

FairPlay Review

This operator started its activities relatively recently, namely in 2019. A team of professionals worked on the software, which took into account all the wishes of Indian players. They mainly focus on cricket predictions, because this is one of the most favourite sports in India. Users will find a modern application with a stylish design and easy navigation. Right after installation, you will be able to get a lot of benefits such as rupees as a payment method, different payment systems, bonuses and regular tournaments. Thanks to such features, the software has been recognised as the best in company ratings more than once.

FairPlay App Advantages and Disadvantages

To get better acquainted with all the features of the software, let’s talk in more detail about its strengths and weaknesses.

Benefits:

A wide range of sporting events;

A separate section which is dedicated to cricket;

Accepts cryptocurrency payments;

There are casinos with the best gambling;

Exclusive loyalty programme;

Supports Hindi;

Instant withdrawals are available.

Disadvantages:

No online casino bonus.

Features of the Fair Play App

The software can be installed on both Android and iOS devices. The file has low system requirements, so you can install it on almost any phone or tablet. In addition, you will be able to enjoy the following features:

Good compatibility. The app can be installed on almost any Android device;

Quick access to betting. The software allows you to make instant predictions on your favourite sports;

Small size. You will not need a lot of free space for installation;

Easy navigation. Thanks to the clever design, you can easily navigate between sections;

Security. The software uses modern security methods, so you have nothing to worry about.

What Bonuses are Available to Players?

Fair Play app offers its players exclusive promotions that are constantly updated. Among them:

Welcome Offer. Get 300% bonuses on your first deposit up to INR 50,000, as well as 50% on your second deposit. Wagering requirements are 15x;

Invite a friend. Share a referral link with your family and receive 15% of the deposit your friends will make;

Cryptocurrency Bonus. Deposit with cryptocurrency and get 10% reward from the deposit amount;

IPL Lossback. There is a lucrative offer of 5% cashback on every game for IPL matches. But hurry up, the promotion is limited in time.

Types of Bets

Despite the fact that the operator offers casino play, sports betting is still one of the most popular offers. Thanks to the modern software, you will get access to high odds and different types of bets. Among them:

Pre-match betting. Make predictions before the event starts. The operator displays all the features of the event before it starts;

Real-time betting. This is an opportunity to place a bet while the game has started. The main difference from the pre-match mode is the rapidly changing odds, as well as the possibility to watch live broadcasts;

Virtual sports betting. These are computer simulations of famous games on which you can make predictions.

Briefly about the Casino

Users can play a wide range of gambling games from renowned software providers. Hundreds of games await you, ranging from classic slots to table entertainment and live games. Among them:

Wonky Wabbits;

Reel Rush;

Turn Your Fortune;

Twin Spin;

Magic Gate and many others.

Conclusion

If you complete the Fairplay download, you can enjoy a personalised and better user experience. Instant access to your favourite bets from your mobile device awaits you. Sign up soon to enjoy a variety of sporting events, gambling and generous bonuses!