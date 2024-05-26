What are the main sources of revenue for cricket teams?

Jasper Woolacott | 12:11am BST 26 May 2024

Cricket is a multi-billion-dollar business that generates revenues for leagues, teams, players, and governing bodies. This revenue comes from various sources, but the distribution may vary depending on different teams, tournaments, and signed agreements.

Here are the main ways that cricket teams generate income and drive economic growth.

Broadcasting rights

Cricket is a thrilling sport that attracts millions of live viewers globally. As such, online streaming platforms and television networks pay millions of dollars to get the rights to broadcast live matches.

Live broadcasts boost fan engagement in cricket matches and help bettors make informed decisions during in-play bets. The income received from selling the broadcasting rights is distributed between the tournament organizers, participating teams, and the governing boards.

Advertising and sponsorship deals

With billions of passionate fans worldwide, cricket attracts the attention of leading brands looking to promote their products or services. Most cricket teams and leagues get sponsorship deals from leading brands, with the Indian Premier League being quite attractive for advertisers because of its large fan base.

The sponsors can pay to display their names and logos on the players’ jerseys, the playing field, or other promotional materials. The revenue from the sponsorship deals is shared among teams, tournament organizers, and cricket governing boards. Individual players also get personal sponsorship deals from businesses looking to leverage their influence and popularity.

Brands that don’t make it on the team jerseys can be promoted through the franchise’s social media handles. For instance, Chennai Super Kings has partnered with over 15 brands, although Etihad Airways is their official title sponsor.

Ticket sales

Cricket match ticket sales are another source of income for leagues and teams since fans are willing to spend hundreds and thousands of dollars to watch their favorite players on the field. The IPL is particularly lucrative in ticket sales, with tournament organizers reporting over $100 million annually.

Merchandising

Like in any other sport, cricket fans like to support their favorite players and teams by buying merchandise like hats, jerseys, and other gear. For instance, the IPL generates over $30 million annually from selling merchandise. Other leagues like the Pakistan Super League and the Big Bash League also generate millions in revenue from merchandise sales.

Tournament Prize money

Most cricket tournaments and league campaigns offer prize money to the top teams and players. For example, the Indian Premier League features a $6 million prize pool for the winning team, and there are other rewards for the runners-up and top players.

Hospitality and corporate boxes

Some cricket teams also generate revenue from selling corporate and hospitality boxes at their venues. The cricket match or tournament organizer retains the revenues earned.

Bottom Line

Cricket is a thrilling game and a multi-billion-dollar business with multiple revenue streams for teams and players. From sponsorship deals and ticket sales to tournament prizes and merchandise sales, the cricket industry is a multi-faceted endeavor with a huge economic impact. The revenue helps teams pay their players, maintain their stadiums, and handle operational expenses.