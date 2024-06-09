How to Use Player Stats and Records for Football and Cricket Skill-Based Team Building

Benjamin Tunnecliffe | 12:00am BST 09 June 2024

Summer 2024 is set for sporting spectacles like Euro 2024 in Germany and the T20 Cricket World Cup spanning across the USA and the West Indies. Besides match going fans and viewing audiences, cricket and football managers are also gearing up to build teams with player statistics and records. If you’re ready to jump on the bandwagon, this piece will help you with team selection for fantasy leagues to maximize both performance and enjoyment.

Building Your Football Team for Euro 2024



Fantasy Football leagues, such as the Fantasy Premier League (FPL), make for a much closer, more engaging and exciting way to engage with the sport. Team managers are given an initial budget to build a squad of 15 players, consisting of two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders, and three forwards. For the Euros, similar provisions will be in place. Here’s how to leverage player stats for optimal team building:

Understand the Basics: Try to ensure your squad includes no more than three players from any one country participating in the Euros. There might even be an“autopick” option if you’re pressed for time, but ideally, managers should handpick players on detailed analysis. Utilise the Statistics: On your chosen platform, there will be an option to filter players by total points, goals, assists, clean sheets, and bonus points. This will help you identify the best performing players who can contribute consistently to your fantasy Euro team. Points per Match and Value: Points per match provide a clear picture of a player’s performance over time, especially if they’ve been sidelined due to injuries. Value (season) helps you gauge which players offer the best return on investment relative to their price. Form and Current Transfer Trends: A player’s form over the last season they played for their respective clubs can be a crucial indicator of their potential to perform well in upcoming matches. Additionally, try and check out which players were most transferred (in and out) to get a better feel for the market. Most major football leagues have their own team building competitions. Strategic Squad Composition: Balance is key. Ensure you have a mix of proven high-performing players and hidden gems. In international knockout tournaments, the odds of lesser known players exceeding expectations is quite high. Don’t fall for the flashy forwards or star wingers either. For instance, midfielders and defenders who frequently assist or score goals can be more valuable than forwards, depending on their price and performance. Know the Deadlines: Make transfers and set your lineup before the deadline, which is 90 minutes before the first match of each gameweek. Missing the deadline can result in missed opportunities and suboptimal team performance.

Building Your Team for the T20 World Cup



Fantasy cricket involves a deep understanding of player statistics and match conditions. Here’s some pointers to build up a winning Cricket team for the T20 World Cup:

Know Your Players

Select your squad based on players’ batting and bowling averages, recent form, and performance against specific teams or in certain conditions. These stats are crucial for predicting performance.

Key Player Statistics to Look at

Batting Average : Indicates a batsman’s consistency. A high average means reliability and a safe selection.

: Indicates a batsman’s consistency. A high average means reliability and a safe selection. Runs per Innings : Reflects the runs a player typically scores per inning, vital for gaining points.

: Reflects the runs a player typically scores per inning, vital for gaining points. Bowling Economy : Shows how many runs a bowler concedes per over. Lower economy rates are naturally better.

: Shows how many runs a bowler concedes per over. Lower economy rates are naturally better. Versatility : Players who perform well across different formats and conditions can be extremely valuable.

: Players who perform well across different formats and conditions can be extremely valuable. Head-to-Head Records : Past performance against specific teams can highlight players who are likely to excel in certain matchups.

: Past performance against specific teams can highlight players who are likely to excel in certain matchups. Current Form: Always consider a player’s recent performances as a predictor for future games.

Strategic Team Building

If you’re looking to build a winning team; you’ll need to have a well balanced group of players.

All-Rounders : These players can earn points through both batting and bowling, making them invaluable.

: These players can earn points through both batting and bowling, making them invaluable. Top-Order Batsmen : Typically score more runs and face more deliveries, providing a solid foundation for your fantasy points.

: Typically score more runs and face more deliveries, providing a solid foundation for your fantasy points. Wicket-Keepers : Often contribute in multiple ways, both through batting and fielding.

: Often contribute in multiple ways, both through batting and fielding. Primary Bowlers: Focus on bowlers with high strike rates and those who bowl in critical overs (power plays and death overs).

Match Conditions

Build each match day team on the match scenario. For instance, in rain-affected matches, prioritize top-order batsmen and primary bowlers. Avoid all-rounders who might not get to bowl or bat due to shortened games.

Also look out for:

Hidden Gems: Look for players who are often overlooked by others but have the potential to deliver high points. Analyzing previous performances and match conditions can help identify these players.

Look for players who are often overlooked by others but have the potential to deliver high points. Analyzing previous performances and match conditions can help identify these players. Captain and Vice-Captain: These roles should be assigned to players expected to perform exceptionally well in specific match conditions. Avoid picking solely on reputation or popularity.

Tips for Success

Here are some effective tips to build the best sports teams, no matter which sport.

Research and Analyze : Keep up to date with news, injuries, and performance stats. The more information you have, the better your decisions will be.

: Keep up to date with news, injuries, and performance stats. The more information you have, the better your decisions will be. Balance Risk and Reward : Mix high-risk, high-reward players with stable performers to ensure consistent scoring.

: Mix high-risk, high-reward players with stable performers to ensure consistent scoring. Adapt and React : Be prepared to make quick changes based on player form, injuries, and other unforeseen factors.

: Be prepared to make quick changes based on player form, injuries, and other unforeseen factors. Simulation and Prediction: Try to simulate the match conditions and predict outcomes based on historical data and current form. This helps in making informed decisions.

Build for Success

Building a successful fantasy team for the Euro 2024 and the T20 World Cup requires a strategic blend of data analysis, understanding of player stats, and adaptability to match conditions. By leveraging key statistics and maintaining a balanced approach, you can create a competitive team that maximizes your chances of topping the leaderboards. Remember, the key is to stay informed, be strategic, and enjoy the process of team building in these exciting international tournaments.