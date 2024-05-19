Bonus up to Rs 20000 on Jeetwin website for Pakistan players

Gabriel Wentworth-Shields | 12:00am BST 19 May 2024

The renowned betting site Jeetwin (https://jetwin-bd.com/) has been catering to the gaming needs of Bangladesh since 2017. With over 2,000,000 active users, it has earned the trust of local players. The site’s popularity is due to its extensive collection of casino games and sportsbook where users can bet on popular sports like cricket, football, kabaddi and others. Jeetwin guarantees a fair gaming experience and a safe environment for its users, backed by a Curaçao licence and operated by Sky Infotech Limited. In addition, the site offers 24/7 support from a competent player support team, ensuring that any issues are resolved promptly.

Jeetwin Bonus Programme

Jeetwin, catering to the preferences of Bangladeshi players, offers a variety of bonuses and promotions to enhance their gaming experience. Among them, new players can take advantage of two generous welcome bonuses. Each of them entitles players to receive a maximum 100% up to ৳ 20,000. However, it is important to note that these welcome offers are subject to certain wagering requirements. Within 30 days, new members must wager an amount of 25 times their initial deposit and bonus before they are eligible for a withdrawal.

Apart from welcome bonuses, Jeetwin offers its Bangladeshi players various attractive promotions:

3% USDT deposit bonus: play with USDT and get a 3% bonus on every deposit made with no upper limit. Required minimum deposit: ৳ 1,000.

Weekly 5% cashback on sports: Place weekly sports bets and get 5% cashback up to ৳ 15,000 every Monday.

Daily 10% Cashback offers at Live Casino: Participate in Live Casino games and receive a 10% bonus on daily deposits up to ৳ 5,000.

Weekly 10% Cashback: Play casino and Live Casino games and receive a weekly cashback bonus every Monday, up to 10% and up to ৳ 1,000,000.

Birthday Bonus: visit the site a week before or after your birthday and get ৳ 5,000 as a gift by fulfilling the deposit and turnover conditions.

Referral Bonuses: Refer friends to Jeetwin and get ৳ 200 for every successful referral who fulfils the deposit requirements within a month.

With such an abundance of bonuses and promotions, Jeetwin ensures that every player’s journey is one of excitement and reward.

Betting on Sports with Jeetwin

One of the distinctive features of the Jeetwin sports betting platform is the wide range of sports available for betting. From perennial favourites such as cricket and football to the rapidly growing cyber sports, Jeetwin offers the opportunity to bet on a wide variety of sports. Cricket fans can immerse themselves in the excitement of the betting platform, which offers a plethora of pre-match and live betting options designed for enthusiasts of all levels. Football fans can explore a huge selection of over 500 daily matches available for betting.

In recent years, cybersports has been growing by leaps and bounds and Jeetwin Bangladesh has catered to this trend by offering betting on all major tournaments across Dota2, CS: GO and League of Legends. This move has not only allowed the platform to remain at the forefront of the industry, but has also opened up exciting new opportunities for Bangladeshi bettors.

One of the most attractive aspects of Jeetwin’s sports betting offerings is the wide range of betting markets available. From classic options such as Double Chance and Asian Handicap to more advanced options such as in-play betting and system betting, Jeetwin caters to the preferences of every type of bettor. Thanks to this variety, users can tailor betting strategies to suit their individual preferences, maximising the chances of success and enjoyment.

In addition, Jeetwin’s commitment to providing a safe and secure betting environment is evident in its adherence to strict regulatory standards and state-of-the-art security measures. This commitment to player protection has earned the platform the trust and loyalty of Bangladeshi bettors, who can rest assured that their personal and financial information is always well protected.

Payment Methods

Offering a range of options including e-wallets, mobile payments and bank transfers, Jeetwin provides a seamless money transaction experience for its users.

The minimum deposit for all methods is just ৳ 200, allowing all Bangladeshi bettors to participate in the game without significant financial barriers. This inclusivity reflects Jeetwin’s commitment to creating an environment where every player can play comfortably. Instant deposit processing further enhances the user experience, with funds available for immediate use once the transaction is finalised.

It is important to note that verification is required to access the withdrawal. Jeetwin places great emphasis on the security of its platform and requires players to provide the necessary documents, such as a copy of their ID card or driving licence, to verify their account. This strict but necessary measure ensures a safe and transparent gaming environment for all users.

Support

JeetWin is ready to help players with any difficulties they may encounter on their gaming journey. Please contact us at the following addresses:

Email: support@jeetwininbd.com

Communicate in real time using the Live Chat feature.

With a 24/7 support team that speaks nine languages, including English and Bengali, you are guaranteed prompt assistance.

Conclusion

Jeetwin is the top choice for Bangladeshi punters looking for a diverse and exciting betting experience. With a wide range of sports disciplines, competitive odds and a user-friendly interface, Jeetwin BD suits both experienced bettors and novices, ensuring a profitable and enjoyable betting journey for all.