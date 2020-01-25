Greatest Indian Cricket Players of All time

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am GMT 25 January 2020

It's already well-known that India doesn't consider cricket as a sport, it's a national love affair and everyone will have a say in how the list of top cricket players should look like. Check out this list and you are free to share your feedback in the comments section.

Sachin Tendulkar

Often referred to as the god of cricket, there’s no other player that deserves the first position more than Sachin Tendulkar. He is recognised as the best player of all time and not just in India, but all other countries where cricket is popular. He’s the first player to get 100 international centuries and also the first one to get a double hundred. He helped his teams win countless matches and one memorable match is the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. Holding records for most runs in Tests and ODI matches, the little master started playing high-level cricket since he was 16. Though he retired in 2013 when he also received India’s highest civil award, he still remains very close to the sport.

Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil has his place in the history of cricket as well. He is often viewed as the best opening batsman in the sport and he dominated the cricket world for the best part of the 80s and 70s. Recognized by the greatest legends of the sport as a phenomenon, Sunil managed to get 774 runs on his debut. And if you’re not sure what that means, it’s enough to know that most batsmen need up to 10 matches to get such a score. He did it in one single match, his first one!

Kapil Dev

When talking about bowlers, Indians have certain players they automatically think about. Kapil Dev is definitely one of them as he’s one of the few bowlers that could ever hope for a place in the cricket best players list. He captained the Indian team that brought the first World Cup title back in 1983 and that alone reserved him a place in history. His record has figures like over 5,000 runs and 400 wickets and that’s no wonder considering his ability to perfectly mix ferociousness and class for excellent cricket matches.

M.S Dhoni

After the first World Cup title went towards India, there was a drought of trophies and resounding successes. It all ended when Captain Cool stepped on the field and helped India to win not one but two World Cup trophies. Captain of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and then again in 2011 when he won the man of the match award in the final of the tournament, Dhoni is without any doubt one of the best contemporary cricket players. And, just like any other superstar players, he has his signature “Helicopter Shot” that the fans won’t forget anytime soon.

Virat Kohli

When Dhoni stepped down from his captain role, the option that made the most sense was Vira Kohli. With an awesome start of a career, Virat was selected to represent India in all three formats of the sport. Ever since, he is breaking record after record and there are a lot of voices that already started to compare him with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Considering that he still has a lot of kick in him, Kohli might just be the next god in Indian cricket and he’s extremely loved by all Indians.

