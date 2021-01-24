The different cricket games that you have to check out

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am GMT 24 January 2021

For cricket fans, it isn’t all about getting your fix by watching the latest Tests or one-day games on TV. Of course, we all love watching the biggest clashes in the sport, and there’s nothing better than spending a few hours watching some of the best players on the planet do their thing.

However, due to the popularity of the sport, there are many other ways to stay interested in cricket. One way, obviously, is through gaming. Like most other sports, there are many great games that are dedicated to cricket, available on all forms of technology. Here we look at some that any cricket fan needs to check out.

Cricket Captain 2020

There are many games that we could’ve picked, however Cricket Captain 2020 is one that should attract players because of the number of legendary players that are included on the database.

So, if you want to recreate iconic moments, such as Shane Warne’s ‘ball of the century’, or a lengthy knock from Brian Lara, then this is the ideal game for you. It’s available on PC and has built up a large fan base.

Ashes Cricket

Clearly, the game is all about the Ashes, which is one of the most intense and historic rivalries in all sport. It’s a clash that attracts attention from fans across the world, but it has to be the pinnacle of the game for any English or Aussie player. With Australia already 1/2 favourites with bookies like Space Casino, this might be the only opportunity England has of taking home the little urn.

And, this is your chance to get a taste of that action.

Stick Cricket

Mobile gaming is a hugely popular method of playing, so it’s no surprise that great game are available on that platform. And, one of those is Stick Cricket. With over 10 million downloads, this mini cricket game is just great fun to play.

There’s nothing too complex with it, as you only have two buttons to press when it comes to picking the type of shot you want to make. But, it’s great fun and an easy way to pass time if you are ever bored.

WCC 2

If you are looking for a more serious cricketing mobile game, then World Cricket Championship 2 has to be the one for you.

It comes with a huge depth of venues, international teams and domestic teams as you chase glory. Perhaps the best aspect is the range of batting and bowling options, the in-game options and even the use of Hawkeye. The fact it’s been downloaded more than 50 million times makes it the undisputed number one mobile cricket game out there, and it’s easy to see why.

Ultimately, there’s plenty of games for cricket fans to enjoy, and it’s a great way to spend your free time if you have a love for the sport. Of course, there are many more we could’ve picked, but these four should be games that you consider!