Ashes Series; Too many “cooks in the kitchen” for England as team loses second test.

Durgesh Prajapati | 12:09am GMT 19 December 2021

It feels like four years ago all over again for England, but this time with an even more desperate sense of powerlessness against an Australian side that just seems to have the number of their Commonwealth counterparts.

England captain Michael Vaughan, who won the Ashes Cup in 2005, says that the problem of England is that there are too many cooks in the kitchen.

“Sometimes there can be too many heads. Too many people looking at the data. There’s nothing better than playing in the present moment,” he said.

England slowly lost the second test at the Adelaide Oval on Monday, while Australia looked victorious from the first day’s tea break.

England used a fast bowler as spinner during the test while their real experts Jack Leach and Dom Bess sat on the sidelines and were not called into action.

Nathan Lyon turned the ball to the right when England had almost 50 per cent left-handed players and were up against a right-handed off-spinner. Lyon finished 3/58 and 2/55.

James Anderson and Broad, who failed to get over their target in the day-night test, combined to take five wickets and score 33.2 runs each.

England may have had a master plan, but it certainly wasn’t it.

After Sunday’s match, fast bowling coach Jon Lewis admitted that the team had miscalculated both the swing and spin that would be on offer in Adelaide.

“The pitch is clearly spinning,” Lewis told reporters. “And we thought the ball would move a bit more in light conditions than it did.

“In hindsight, you could say we should have picked a different team. But at the time we felt we had picked the team that would win the game.

After four years of planning, England didn’t pick their best quicks on Gabba’s green seamers or spinners on Adelaide’s spinning wicket.

Day and night trials usually promise an extra boost for the quicks, but England got carried away with the offer and failed to reap the benefits.

The Adelaide Oval pitch has been spin-friendly even on the fourth and fifth day. It’s always been that way – playoff or no playoff.

The lateral movement of the quicks on the Gabba course during the day is akin to being in the light with a pink ball.

England are guilty of over-thinking and sports research and analysis.

The team was playing for the future and not for what was ahead.

“Last week it was green tops, you needed at least one or two of your best bowlers and that’s Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad.”

He added: “If they’re 2-0 down, they’re out.

Careful but deeply flawed planning has been replaced by hasty improvisation led by coach and sole selector Chris Silverwood.

That it didn’t work is a gross understatement.

Some pundits believe Silver wood is a good man, but just not the man for the job.

“He should be the manager who organises everything, but nowhere near the decisions that affect cricket,” a former player said.