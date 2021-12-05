CRICKET UNIVERSE IN A NUTSHELL

Durgesh Prajapati | 12:11am GMT 05 December 2021

This year was supposed to be a return to normalcy for sports after two obstructed seasons due to the pandemic, and it has been for the most part and many disciplines around the world, except for cricket. The world of cricket is taking a hit at the moment as a new COVID-19 variant threatens all the fun in store for the end of the year.

We take a look at what is going on around the cricket universe.

South Africa and Netherlands ODI postponed

First stop, in South Africa, after the postponement of their three-match ODI series with the Netherlands due to concerns over the new variant of COVID-19. South Africa has been badly hit by the virus and it continues to show no signs of slowing down after this latest development.

The ODI looked jinxed from the beginning when the first match ended in a no-result due to interruptions by the rain. The second and third ODI are only hopeful as the new variant poses more serious problems, and threats for not only the players but the country as a whole. The ICC Futures Tour will end in 2023, and missing this ODI mat well mean the teams will not meet again.

The women’s world cup qualification competition takes a big hit from COVID-19

Still, in the southern part of Africa, the women’s world cup qualifier has been cancelled as the new variant continues to rear its head. The game between the West Indies and Sri Lanka was the latest to be cancelled after a member of the Sri Lankan team tested positive for the virus. The tournament was set in Harare, Zimbabwe, with nine teams set to participate after the qualifications of Pakistan, Bangladesh and the West Indies.

Chris Gayle will soon retire from cricket

Chris Gayle has played 103 tests, 79 T20Is and 301 ODIs in a career that stretches over 22 years. The West Indian has been a reliable batter over the course of his career for the Cricket West Indies (CWI). Nothing is set in stone yet, but the hope is that the CWI can have one game, most likely a T20I, at Sabina Park, in Gayle’s hometown. The veteran has said as much that he would like to bow out by thanking fans on home soil, while the CWI chief Johnny Grave, has hinted at the possibility of that happening, though no commitments to the decision have been made.