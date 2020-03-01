5 Tips for Successful Cricket Betting

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am GMT 01 March 2020

Cricket is a complex game that can reward you significantly when betting on the sport. Consequently, at 1xBet we have come up with winning tips to enhance and simplify your cricket betting experience. You should follow as many of these tips as possible to become more accomplished. These 5 cricket betting tips will help you succeed.

Be Careful of Draws

Soccer draws, and other low-scoring sports have a very high probability of such an outcome; however, it is a long shot by far when it comes to cricket. A test match does provide a reasonable chance of a draw; yet, shorter formats of the sport and one-day events do not.

You should not bet on a draw too often.

You may be tempted to bet on the draw if a test match or second innings seem to drag on forever

You should bet on the team with more momentum

Regarding test matches, keep well in mind that as the pitch deteriorates during the game, it becomes more difficult to bat accurately.

Keep Abreast of Latest Developments and News

Keeping abreast of developments and informed with the latest news, you give yourself an advantage. Even if you tend to rely on tipsters for betting tips, it pays to keep up-to-date about the following:

Current players

Rules

Team news

Doing so is essential as betting odds change according to these criteria. Player ratings are continually changing with the teams playing and tournaments involved.

Always Learn More

Like all sports betting, it is vital to increase your knowledge continuously.

Don’t get stick in a rut, if you want to succeed, keep learning

It may take years to make accurate predictions if you continue to increase your knowledge

You can only increase your betting bankroll after gaining experience and more confidence

Think About Betting on Both Sides

Cricket is such an unpredictable sport that it makes sense to bet on both sides rather than of betting based on your personal preferences. It is recommended even more so for shorter versions of the sport. A team’s momentum can regularly sway the result of a cricket match, and you can never be sure about the final outcome of the game even if one side is far stronger than the other. Betting on both sides allies you to take advantage of superior odds for the weaker team. If they happen to win, your profits can increase significantly.

Pay Attention When Buying Runs

When betting on over/under or other such markets, it tempting and easy to buy runs. That is generally the case when betting on a team you are familiar with and like. The superior odds of these markets can help you win big.

It is more popular to bet on ‘overs.’

These markets are compelled to be superior to help bookies balance their books

Betting on ‘under’ gives you better chances of getting excellent odds

When betting on the runs, make sure you consider other factors like the weather.

If you follow these useful tips when you bet on cricket, you increase your winnings.