Top tip for improving your betting game in cricket

Jayden Taylor | 12:38am BST 09 July 2023

If you are one of those punters who love to bet on cricket, or even if you are one of those cricket fans who love to bet on your favorite games, there is one thing that you should always take into consideration in improving your chances of making profits. This is nothing else than tracking line movement in cricket bets.

First let’s see what do we mean by line movement. For every cricket game, there is an opening line set by the sportsbooks and the cricket betting sites. This opening line actually reveals what bookmakers believe about the forthcoming game and it can be about odds, spreads and other numbers accompanying the proposition for the specific game. From the opening lines up until the match is actually played, the odds, the spreads, the totals or simply the ‘lines’ usually change. Any change in the betting line is called line movement.

You might ask now, why is it important to know what line movement is. Well, simply put, line movement can give you a clue as to where you can seek value for a bet and how you should go about in making a betting choice.

Line movement is performed by the sportsbooks whenever there is a reason to react or a driver to respond. For example, the opening line for an upcoming game between Australia and England, initially sets Australia to be the absolute favorite and suddenly the line moves drastically towards the other side.

Here we assume that something has triggered sportsbooks to move the line quickly. That something is either a player’s injury, some other external factor or sharp money landing on one side of the bet.

Sportsbooks’ response by moving the line is the only way to make the other side more attractive to bettors and as such stimulate action on that side too. Bookies’ goal is to have a balance in the bet so as to optimize their ‘vig’.

Sharp line movement indicates sharp bettors’ actions. And it is this exactly that you should try to track down when it comes to line movement, if you want to improve your game in cricket betting. If bookmakers realize that sharp money supports one side of the bet, then they quickly adjust the lines – remember quickly and sharply not smoothly and gradually as it would be the normal thing to expect in line movement – to bring some kind of balance and shield their guaranteed profits. If, now, you realize that bookies have ‘sharply’ moved the line, then it is your time to shine.

Knowing where sharp bettors have put their money is an edge on its own and it gives you some kind of safety. Sharp bettors are wagering smartly and they tend to choose prices and lines, instead of bets. They are chasing after value and profitable lines, so you want to bet like they do and be on the same side as they are.

Being a sharp punter does not necessarily guarantee profit in every bet, but it gives much more chances to long-term profitability. So, if you are interested in improving your game in cricket betting, then it is a good thing to be able to follow sharp bettors’ moves.

The only shortcoming is that by the time you realize that the line has moved suddenly, it might be too late for you to hit the market. If all bookmakers respond quickly, knowing where sharp bettors have put their money is of no value to you, because you will never find the line that they have chosen.

But there are many cases where the market is slow to respond. If you are able to find the line that sharps have bought, then you have most likely increased your chances of winning.

So, the bottom line is that if you want to improve your betting game in cricket – or any other sport as well – you should always be alert for tracking line movement that is sudden and drastic, or as it is known, steam movement. Acting quickly then may give you a chance to react faster than the market and possibly find the value that sharp bettors have already found.