Three players that will be pushing for a place in the England test side vs India

Dylan Lowerson | 1:33am GMT 09 December 2023

It’s been a frustrating finish to 2023 for England, as they failed to live up to the hype that was brought on themselves by the high expectations from previous months heading into the Cricket World Cup. For one reason or another though, something simply didn’t click in India, and they’ll know that they simply have to improve heading towards the test series in India in the New Year.

We’ll look into three players that will be pushing for a place in the England test side ahead of their trip to India.

Sam Billings

Billings made his test debut for England back in January 2022 against Australia, but his stay with them was short, with his last outing for England’s test side coming against India in July.

Billings has caught the eye in shorter formats of the game, which includes playing T20 cricket for the Oval Invincibles, for whom he's been with since 2021. Billings also plays in Australia for Brisbane Heat.

Rehan Ahmed

At the age of 19, you’d like to think that Ahmed still has his best years ahead of him, although he’s already made his senior debut for England against Pakistan back in December 2022. The Nottingham-born spinner will be keen to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Jack Leach and Graeme Swann, who both established themselves as England’s first-choice spinner in the test team over the last 20 years.

Ahmed has plenty of room to improve, but given that we’ve already seen his talent on show at a high level in limited overs formats of the game, it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to see him given a go if Leach still isn’t fit, as he continues his recovery from an injury lay-off.

Liam Livingstone

Livingstone is another player that has impressed in the shorter formats of the game, most notably at T20 level. He’s not been at his best with the bat in recent months, and was part of the England ODI squad that struggled at this year’s World Cup.

However, he could be the player to potentially replace Ben Stokes in the squad if Stokes isn’t to recover in time from surgery on an injury. Livingstone has experience at test level with England, and is probably the safest option for them if Stokes was to miss out.