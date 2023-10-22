The Jason Roy and Harry Brook England debate

Liam Bunton | 12:09am BST 22 October 2023

Unsurprisingly, there are high hopes for England heading into the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is set to get underway on Thursday 5th October, as they take on New Zealand, in a repeat of the last World Cup Final, where England came out on top after a dramatic super over.

The England squad in the ODI format has been bursting with talent for a considerable amount of time, and so it won’t come as much of a surprise to hear that they’re amongst the favourites to win the tournament this year. However, with the strong run of form that some players are showcasing, it means that some regulars aren’t included in the final squad before they travel to India.

One of those to miss out on a place in the World Cup squad is Jason Roy, with the England opener’s inconsistent run of form contributing to him being replaced in the final squad that will jet off to India in the near future. Roy has been a regular in the ODI squad for a number of years, but hasn’t featured in recent months due to injury, which has come at the wrong time for the 33-year-old.

His absence has seen Dawid Malan promoted up the order into opening with Jonny Bairstow, and Malan hasn’t looked back since. He hit 127 in a recent win over New Zealand, whilst also hitting an impressive score of 96 in the match prior to that. Roy has been replaced with Harry Brook, who has been England’s star player across all formats in recent months, and is reportedly a more versatile option to have in the batting order.

It’s an understandable decision to make, especially when you consider Roy’s injury concerns heading into this year’s tournament, as it would surely be too much of a risk to name him ahead of Brook in the squad. Roy hasn’t exactly been setting the world alight with his batting performances in recent months for England anyway, and with Malan proving that he can fill the void left by Roy, it’s a decision that makes sense to bring Brook into the squad for the upcoming World Cup.

Brook has been nothing short of sensational since coming into the England squad, and he’ll be confident of replicating the form he’s shown with both the Test and T20 team heading into this year’s ODI World Cup. If he can do that, then you’d be a brave punter to back against England at this year’s tournament.