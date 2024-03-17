T20 World Cup 2024: Schedule, Odds, and Predictions

Joseph Perkins | 12:18am GMT 17 March 2024

ODI World Cup 2023 was an amazing event, and fortunately, the T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on 2 June 2024. The betting industry is thrilled about this big event and every forum is talking about T20 World Cup predictions.

Who will be the outright winner of this ICC event? Finding the well-researched predictions and details about T20 World Cup odds is not easy. We have analyzed the upcoming event and everything surrounding it and are ready to share interesting material with you. There are many new updates in the tournament's mechanics this year, and predicting the potential winner will not be easy, but you will get professional insights right below.

When and where is the T20 World Cup 2024?

This year, the United States and West Indies are co-hosting the ICC event from 1 June 2024 to 29 June 2024. It is the first time for the United States to host an ICC World Cup and USA’s national team is also included in the squad. There will be 20 teams participating in this tournament, including Uganda, Canada, and the United States. Ten teams have already qualified for the World Cup, including the West Indies, the United States, and the top 8 other teams. Uganda and Namibia are two qualifying teams from the African region.

Format of T20 ICC Event 2024

A total of 20 teams for the tournament have been divided into 4 groups. Cricket betting is going to be quite exciting at every top online sports betting app. These statistics and updates are quite important for every cricket enthusiast and bettor. In the first stage, all teams from every group will face each other once. The top two teams from every group will qualify for the Super Stage 8.

At Super Stage 8, viewers will have some idea about the team that is going to win on the international level. Cricket betting is all about analyzing the stats and performances with a little pinch of luck. 8 winning teams from the first round will be divided into two groups.

Every team will face each other once, and the top two teams from both groups will qualify for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will make it to the final match of the event. All the best online casinos Australia are geared up to offer predictions, odds, and updates to facilitate their users.

2024 T20 World Cup Winner Odds

Who will be the winner of the ICC T20 World Cup event? Most bettors look forward to picking one from the top 8 teams, but that’s not simple. Every team is well-prepared to give outstanding performance on the ground. England might be the top pick of many bettors, but the odds keep varying every time.

The best idea is to place bets on the outright winner of the tournament before the start of the events. Odds are highest at this time, and as the teams start dropping out of the tournaments, cricket odds start decreasing. You will receive the highest profit for the winner if the bets are placed before the start of the event.

Different gambling sites predict varying odds for the winner of the tournament, and this list of the odds for the outright winner is put together by analyzing the most trusted sources. Odds in decimal format indicate that the bettor will receive the prize money by multiplying his initial bet against the presented odds. Here are the odds for diff teams in the tournament this year:

India-3.75

England-5

Australia-5

South Africa-8

Pakistan-9

New Zealand-9

West Indies-13

Afghanistan-34

Sri Lanka-41

Bangladesh-67

Ireland-201

Netherlands-251

Namibia-401

USA-501

Papua New Guinea-501

Scotland-501

Nepal-1001

Oman-1001

Canada-1001

Uganda-1501.

Based on these odds by the most popular sports betting sites, India seems to be the potential winner of this trophy. Users can also opt for bets for every match and these are the long-term bets that will yield profit once the event is over and the winner of the tournament is declared.

Groups in ICC Men’s World Cup 2024

A total of 20 cricket teams are divided into 4 different groups, with 5 teams in each group. Every team will play against every other member of the group once, and the top two teams from every group will qualify for the Super Stage 8 round. Here are the 4 groups for this tournament:

Group Teams A India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States B England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman C New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea D South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal

Different group matches will be played at different stadiums in the West Indies and the United States. For the latest results and winners of the first round, keep following the casino where you decide to place your bets for the cricket matches.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Betting Tips

Top analysts and experts keep sharing their betting tips and insights with the audience throughout the tournaments. Their predictions are also useful to place your bets on the winning teams. Based on the given data and tips or predictions, placing bets on team sports becomes convenient and more profitable for users. For every match, detailed predictions are shared by popular tipsters, and here are some common practices for successful bets on cricket events:

Based on the given data and tips or predictions, placing bets on team sports becomes convenient and more profitable for users. For every match, detailed predictions are shared by popular tipsters, and here are some common practices for successful bets on cricket events:

Consider the condition of the pitch and the venue selection.

Analyze the performance of the team and the form of players in previous matches and events.

Focus on head-to-head records of the teams playing a specific match.

Toss analysis and weather conditions.

Follow authentic sources.

Review betting odds and predictions by experts.

These are only a few tips that help you to make successful tips for every match. If you are looking for the outright winner of the event, past winners must be analyzed. It is better to place your bets for the outright winner as soon as possible for the highest possible reward on your bets.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Past Winners

Who is going to be the winner of this mega event? Which team has won the most trophies in the past? These statistics may be useful to predict the possible winner of the upcoming ICC event. Placing bets on any sport is more about statistical analysis and understanding of the game dynamics. Experienced bettors are more likely to make more profit in sports betting. Here are the past T20 Cricket World Cup trophy winners:

2007- India

2009- Pakistan

2010- England

2012- West Indies

2014- Sri Lanka

2016- West Indies

2021- Australia

2022- England.

This year, England is going to defend the title of trophy winner, and many experts have good views about the performance and form of the team. Competition is going to be fierce.

FAQs

When is the 2024 Cricket World Cup going to start?

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to start on 2 June 2024, and the last match of the tournament will be played on 29 June. Every day, different matches will be played and readers can check the latest official schedule by the ICC.

Who is the host of the 2024 Men’s Cricket World Cup?

West Indies and the United States are going to co-host this mega event. There are a total of 55 matches in this event and different group matches will be played at different locations.

How many teams are participating in the World Cup this year?

20 teams are participating this year, and this is the first World Cup to entertain the highest number of cricket teams in the history of T20 WC by ICC.

Who was the winner of the last ICC T20 WC?

England won the last World Cup in 2022, and this year, team England will try to defend the title. Past winners can help you to make more informed decisions regarding your bets.