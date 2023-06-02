Stuart Broad Can Play Key Role In Ashes Success

Xavier Skeats | 11:22am BST 02 June 2023

A world-class bowler with a wealth of experience, despite his advancing years Stuart Broad still has the ability to have a big influence for England in this summer’s Ashes.

The Nottinghamshire seamer will turn 37 during the summer series against old rivals Australia but the bowler is still showing signs he can be an important weapon for England against the Baggy Greens over the coming weeks.

Broad Has Made No Secret Of Ashes Desire

In what looks set to be Broad’s last opportunity to feature in an Ashes series, certainly on English soil, the paceman has made no secret of his desire to take part in the action this summer. England are the 11/10 favourites in the Ashes betting odds to win the series on home soil as they look for their first win in the competition since 2015. Visitors Australia, who have been in possession of the famous urn since winning the 2017/18 series are 5/4 in the cricket betting to come out on top in the five-match contest this summer. England will be hoping their strong seam attack can cause the Australian batting order plenty of problems and Broad has been making a case to be involved.

Broad enjoyed an impressive first day of England’s pre-Ashes four-day Test against Ireland at Lord’s. The veteran managed to finish the first day with figures of 5-51 and provided a timely reminder to head coach Brendon McCullum that he should be involved against the Australians this summer.

Stiff Competition For Starting Role

McCullum will be fully aware of what Broad is capable of but the New Zealander faces a tricky selection dilemma ahead of the opening Test at Edgbaston on June 16. Fellow veteran seamer James Anderson is in line for selection and it looks like a case of who will join the Lancashire star in the pace attack. With three seamers set to be selected to take on the Baggy Greens in Birmingham, Broad is competing with Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood for the two places alongside Anderson.

Robinson and Wood are both accomplished bowlers and it will be intriguing to see in which direction McCullum goes for the opening Test, as both sides desperately seek an early advantage in what looks set to be another highly-competitive series. With the greatest of respect to Ireland, Australia will undoubtedly provide a much sterner test over the coming weeks. However, Broad can only face the batters put in front of him and finding form at this stage of the year can only be a positive for him and for England.

It’s set to be another thrilling Ashes series and a chance for England to put their attacking brand of Test cricket on display for all around the world to see. Broad has been showing the right signs in the year so far and will be determined to make sure he’s involved this summer to try and finish his Ashes journey on a high.