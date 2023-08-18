Stay Informed About Asia Cup 2023: Schedule, Team and Venue

Logan Kellett | 1:18am BST 18 August 2023

The Asian Cricket Council hosts the Asia Cup cricket tournament, featuring men’s ODI and T20 games. The tournament was founded in 1983, along with establishing the Asian Cricket Council, to promote unity and collaboration among Asian countries by organising matches known as the Asia Cup. As the sole regional cricket championship, the Asia Cup cricket match winner is crowned the Asia champion. Let’s explore the teams, venue and schedule.

Format of Asia Cup 2023

Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting for the Asia Cup 2023. The format of tournamnet will follow a 50-over One Day International format featuring six teams divided into two groups of three. There will be 13 matches in this asia cup 2023 schedule, with six group stage matches, six Super 4 matches, and a grand finale. This edition of the tournament promises to be a thrilling event for both players and fans alike. Besides the intense competition on the field, Asia Cup 2023 betting has also drawn attention. If you love betting, this is a great opportunity for you.

Teams Participating in Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament promises an intense battle among six Asian champions. The event will occur in the cricket stadiums of Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with these two countries automatically qualifying as hosts. India, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan have also secured their spots in the Asia Cup 2023 cricket teams list.



For India, the defending champions, facing Sri Lanka at their home grounds will be a significant challenge. The following teams will be competing in all the matches of Asia Cup 2023:

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Nepal

Nepal got its spot by winning the 2023 ACC Men’s Premier Cup. It will be Nepal’s first time participating in the ACC Asia Cup 2023, marking a significant achievement for them. The tournament is scheduled from 30th August to 16th September 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

The official Asia Cup 2023 schedule has also been finalised, featuring 50-over One-Day International games. The tournament will include six teams, creating an intense, thrilling cricketing spectacle. The Match schedule for Asia Cup 2023 is now available for cricket enthusiasts to plan and enjoy this exciting cricketing event. Look at the schedule and stay informed about the match dates and venue.

Date Indian Matches Time Venue August 30, 2023 Pakistan versus Nepal 3:30 PM Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan August 31, 2023 Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka 1:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele September 2, 2023 Pakistan versus India 1:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele September 3, 2023 Bangladesh versus Afghanistan 1:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore September 4, 2023 India versus Nepal 1:00 PM Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele September 5, 2023 Afghanistan versus Sri Lanka 3:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore September 6, 2023 Super 4:A1 versus B2 – 1st Match 3:30 PM Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore September 9, 2023 Super 4:B1 versus B2 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 10, 2023 Super 4:A1 versus A2 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 12, 2023 Super 4:A2 versus B1 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 14, 2023 Super 4:A1 versus B1 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 15, 2023 Super 4:A2 versus B2 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 17, 2023 Final 2:00 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Here Are a Few Facts that Might Help you With Odds in Asia Cup 2023

Before Asian teams can dominate the cricketing world, they must establish supremacy within their region. The upcoming ICC Asia Cup 2023, with its associated Asia Cup betting odds, presents a significant opportunity for these teams to showcase their abilities and compete against the top cricketing nations on the continent.

Out of the 15 seasons of the men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023, the teams that have excelled against their opponents are:

India (7 Titles):

The Indian Cricket team has the highest number of Asia Cup tournament victories as they lifted the Cup in 1984, 1988, 1990, 1995, 2010, 2016, and 2018. Previous team captains have led their teams to memorable wins in the tournament. Now, the team will aim for their eighth ODI Asia Aup 2023 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka (6 Titles):

Sri Lanka is the defending champions currently. It is the second most successful team in the tournament, with 6 titles in 1986,1997,2004, 2008, 2014, and 2016. Dasun Shanka is the captain of the Sri Lankan cricket team Currently. He will aim to get the men’s Asia Cup 2023 to add another achievement to his captaincy.

Pakistan (2 Titles):

Pakistan is the third team that has won the Asia Cup twice. They got the trophy in 2002 and 2012. Their current captain and a top-notch batsman, Babar Azam, will be looking to secure his first Multinational Trophy by winning the Asia Cup 2023 cricket tournament.

Conclusion

Stay updated with the India Asia Cup schedule and catch every match live. Visit authentic platforms to get the best asia cup 2023 betting odds, ensuring a great betting experience. So, know the schedule, look at the odds and bet on your favourite team and players. Stay updated with the schedule, mark your calendars, and get ready to witness an unforgettable cricketing event!