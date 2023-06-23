Remembering England’s First Ashes Triumph on Australian Soil For 24 Years

Ashton Leason | 2:07am BST 23 June 2023

Australia is at the apex of a wave of domination over their archenemy going into the 2023 Ashes Series. For the past five years, they have clung to the renowned small urn, and four years ago, they were successful in keeping the urn on English soil for the first time in 18 years. They successfully defended the trophy for the third straight series following their 4-0 thrashing of England at home last winter, a streak that the Baggy Greens have been unable to match since the turn of the millennium.

Australia enters the series this year as a slight favorite, but they do so during drama. Cricket Australia had its fair share of critics last October for continuing to accept sponsorship money from one of the biggest online gambling corporations on the planet. It’s unclear whether those within Australian cricket’s governing body like to play various online casino games themselves, however, one thing that is certain is that they will be hoping their players hit the jackpot this summer and secure another retention of the urn.

Before Australia reclaimed its throne in 2018 however, England was riding a peak of their own. They successfully regained the urn in the summer of 2009 on home turf and then they headed down under 18 months later, and their success that winter was nothing less than remarkable. The team traveled to Australia as underdogs, but they managed to upset the hosts and secure their first Ashes victory on Australian soil in 24 years, with the series highlighting the grit, determination, and skill of the entire squad.

After 24 years, the prestigious urn of Ashes glory had finally been retained by its rightful owners in the land of their fiercest rival, setting off wild celebrations around the country as England celebrated one of their proudest sporting moments in recent history. Those who witnessed it cannot help but remember those extraordinary events with a tingle of excitement; yet over a decade later, very few details are remembered about how exactly they managed this iconic feat on hostile grounds against arch-rivals Australia.

In this article, let us be nostalgic and discover once again how Andrew Strauss and his brave band of English cricketers broke Australian dominance to finally claim an Ashes Series victory down under.

The Tests

Because England had not won an Ashes series in Australia since 1987, the 2010–11 Ashes series was always going to be difficult for them. Despite this, the team, under the leadership of captain Andrew Strauss and coach Andy Flower, was certain that they could defeat the Australians. The series couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start, however, with Peter Siddle’s hat trick helping skittle the tourists for just 260.

The hosts then opened a daunting-looking 221-run lead courtesy of Mike Hussey’s scintillating 195. But England came out fighting in their second innings and posted a stunning score of 517 for the loss of just one wicket. Captain Strauss and Jonathan Trott both hit centuries, while opener Alastair Cook scored a blistering unbeaten 235. That was good enough to secure a draw and the momentum that came with it, which was enough to inspire them to a thumping win by an innings and 71 runs in the second test at the Adelaide Oval.

The third test in Perth was a pivotal moment in the series. England played some of their worst cricket and were on the end of a 267-run defeat. They immediately bounced back in the Boxing Day test at the MCG in front of 100,000 buoyant Aussies. An opening partnership of 159 between Strauss and Cook set the tone before Trott took over once again, hitting an unbeaten 169 and setting his side on course for a whopping innings and 157-run victory.

The fifth and final test of the series was played inside Sydney’s SCG, and despite already having the urn secured, The Lions needed to avoid defeat in order to claim the series victory. If the hosts thought their rivals would take their foot off the gas, they were cruelly mistaken. England had one last dominant performance remaining in the tank, and they battered Australia into submission once more, running out winners by an innings and 83 runs, completing a resounding 3-1 series victory.

Herculean Efforts

English top-order batsman Jonathan Trott turned in one of the series’ most remarkable performances. Two centuries and another two half-centuries helped him rack up a stunning average of 89.83 throughout the course of the series. Paceman James Anderson was also in inspired form, and he too put forth a notable effort. He picked up a remarkable 24 wickets at an average of 26.04, one of the finest performances from an English bowler on Australian soil for some time. Openers Cook and Strauss were also in inspired form, with the former impressing. He was named the player of the tournament after top scoring with a massive 766 runs scored throughout the course of the winter. The 2010/11 Ashes series victory was a true team effort by England. Head coach Andy Flower and his coaching staff masterminded the team’s success, while the players executed their plans with great discipline and skill.