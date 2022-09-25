Parimatch – Trusted Betting Site with Biggest Selection of Sports and Casino Games

Keegan Kaye | 12:22am BST 25 September 2022

Parimatch has been around since 1994 and has earned its status as the benchmark for gambling and sports betting among players. It is licensed by the Gibraltar Commission and the UK, so there is no reason to doubt its honesty, timely payment of winnings, and fair betting calculations.

Parimatch India will appeal to Indian punters because it offers betting on the country’s popular cricket, martial arts and cyber sports. Apart from betting on sports events, Parimatch offers users more than 3,000 casino games (slots, roulette, table and card games). Everyone can find an activity to their liking.

Welcome Bonus

New players to Parimatch India get a generous welcome bonus of up to 150% on their first deposit (up to INR 20,000). To activate this bonus, the following steps are required:

Visit the official website and create a Parimatch login; Go to the “Promotions” section and locate the Parimatch welcome bonus; Click on the bonus button and then go to “Deposit” to make your first deposit; Wait for the bonus to be deposited by the system and then proceed to wagering the bonus.

All bonuses have their own wagering rules regarding the amount of bets required, the maximum betting odds and the validity period of the offer. To wager your bonus, we strongly recommend that you read the bonus rules in the promotions section before you wager your bonus.

Exclusive Betting Bonus for IPL

Parimatch India has a nice surprise for all cricket fans. They can get a special bonus + 100% on deposit (up to $25) and seven times free bets on the amount deposited. This bonus only applies to IPL Cricket Championships and also has a number of wagering rules, which should be read carefully in the promotions section.

Bonuses and Exclusive Promotions from Parimatch Casino

Parimatch India Casino also doesn’t leave players without generous gifts and lucrative bonus offers. Here are some of them:

Live Casino Cashback, which allows you to get back 10% of your lost money on weekends;

Night Blackjack – extra cash prizes for playing table games between 02:00 and 05:00 (UTC + 00:00);

Lucky 777 – up to $500 for a three sevens combination in Blackjack (see additional bonus terms in the Promotions section).

By taking part in regular promotions and keeping up to date with seasonal offers on the Parimatch website, you can boost your winnings substantially.

What the Official Parimatch India Website Looks Like

The Parimatch website and mobile app have a user friendly interface with a nice layout. The part of the window with an overview of sports events is presented on a white and grey background, while the navigation and section menus on the left are on a black background with nicely highlighted buttons. The interface is similar to similar betting sites, so new players who already have betting experience will easily understand the navigation, selecting events, and editing betting amounts. Parimatch reviews from players confirm this.

Parimatch app has no functional differences from the official website. Their design is also similar, but there are a number of changes, such as the large “Main Menu” button at the bottom of the screen. This allows you to get back to the sections you want faster by controlling the actions with one finger of your hand.

How to Register with Parimatch India

Before you start playing, you need to create your account in the Parimatch system. It is done in a few simple steps:

Visit the official website or download parimatch app; Click on the “Sign Up” button in the top right corner of the page or on the “Join Now” pop-up window that will appear in the middle of the screen for the unregistered visitor; Enter your contact details and personal information in the appropriate fields, and come up with a complex password; Confirm your phone number by entering the code from the SMS you receive; Choose the welcome bonus and proceed to deposit. Verifying your identity at Parimatch

In order for you to have access to financial transactions on the website and in the Pari match app you will need to go through an identity verification procedure. You need to confirm your personal details, age, location. For that, you can send official documents:

Identification card;

Passport;

Driving licence;

A utility bill for a close period of time.

Parimatch may also ask you for proof of income in order to exclude the use of the platform in various financial schemes. Proving that you are using your own money will not be difficult. If at any stage of verification or income verification you encounter difficulties, you can always contact 24/7 technical support, where courteous and attentive staff will help you solve your problem.

Parimatch Mobile App

More and more Indian players prefer to bet from their smartphones. To cater to this desire, Parimatch has developed a handy app for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. As the official App Store and Google Play shops prohibit the distribution of gambling games, download parimatch app can be found on the company’s official website. Beware of scammers, do not download the app from third-party online resources. To get the Parimatch app on your Android smartphone, you need:

Go to the official website and click on “Download Parimatch” in the main menu; Allow the installation of applications from unknown sources in the phone settings; Run the downloaded parimatch apk file and complete the installation.

Next, you need to log in to your account using your Parimatch login and password. If you don’t already have an account in the Parimatch system, you can create a new one right in the app. The system will remember you. The next time you run the app you will not have to enter your credentials.

On iOS smartphones, app installation is automated, so just click on the “Download Parimatch” button in the main menu of the official website.

