Indian Premier League: From Humble Beginnings to Simulated Reality League

Flynn Edden | 1:23am BST 08 October 2023

The Indian Premier League (IPL) stands as one of the world’s most prestigious Twenty20 (T20) cricket leagues. This annual extravaganza features ten city-based franchise teams battling it out in the scorching Indian summer, captivating millions of cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

The 2023 season, between 31 March and 29 May 2023, witnessed the Chennai Super Kings clinch the coveted title, defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Most importantly, it was the season the IPL soared to new heights. This year, the IPL hit a major milestone by becoming the most-watched live internet event, with a massive 3.2 crore viewers tuning in concurrently. The league’s media rights were snapped up for a staggering US$6.4 billion for the 2023–2027 period, equating to a staggering value of $13.4 million per match.

The IPL’s global fanbase continues to grow, especially in the United States, where the league is making significant inroads. Having finished its sixteenth season with ten participating teams, the IPL’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable, coinciding with India’s role as the sole host of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, a testament to the league’s profound impact on Indian cricket.

Its seventeenth season is rumoured to be scheduled from March 23 to May 29 next year.

Humble beginnings

Founded by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2007, this T20 extravaganza has become a cricketing phenomenon. The IPL was held for the first time in 2008, transforming Indian cricket and placing India at the centre of the global cricket stage. Indian cricket has since evolved significantly, with the IPL now attracting top international cricketers, often taking precedence over their national commitments.

This prompted the end of “hardship allowances” once given to English players touring India as compensation for the challenges they faced far from home. In 2015 alone, the IPL contributed Rs 1,150 crore to India’s GDP. By December 2022, the IPL was valued at USD 10.9 billion, a remarkable 75% increase since 2020 when it was valued at $6.2 billion, and in 2022, its brand value reached an astonishing Rs 90,038 crore.

The IPL’s financial impact on India is nothing short of staggering, with the 2015 season contributing a colossal ₹1,150 crore (US$140 million) to the country’s GDP, as per the BCCI’s report.

Notably, its brand value reached a monumental ₹90,038 crore (US$11 billion) in 2022, making it a sporting giant. The league’s allure extends to the digital realm as well, with its 2023 final becoming the most-streamed live event on the internet, attracting a staggering 32 million viewers.

SRL adaptation

Rising from modest beginnings, the IPL, now also known as the TATA IPL for sponsorship reasons, has evolved into the gold standard for white-ball entertainment, delivering spectacular performances and grandstand encounters across the cricket-loving nation of India.

Advancements in technology have expanded the accessibility and enjoyment of the sport for a global audience. Cricket, with approximately 2 billion fans worldwide, has led to the emergence of the Simulated Reality League (SRL), a virtual cricket league utilizing real match data to determine outcomes through computer-generated simulations.

The SRL replicates cricket’s T20 format, adhering to the sport’s core principles while eliminating extended match durations and formalities seen in real games. SRL Premier League matches typically last about two hours, following standard cricket rules, with each over consisting of six balls unless alternative dismissals occur.

One of the key benefits of the SRL is its availability throughout the year, even during the cricket off-season. Unlike traditional cricket leagues, which have specific seasons and schedules, SRL operates independently of real-world cricket events. This means that IPL fans can enjoy Premier League SRL matches and simulations at any time, without having to wait until the next 2024 season.