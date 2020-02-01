Indian Cricket Premier League – who will become champions?

Cricket Web Team | 12:01am GMT 01 February 2020

The Indian Cricket Premier League, or IPL for short, is a showcase for the world’s greatest talent of the sport. 2019 marked the 12th season for this wildly popular league and it did not disappoint. Throughout the season there were surprises and some truly spectacular performances to remember. At the end of it all, in a climactic final that had fans on the edge of their seats, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by a single run to become champions for the fourth time.

This incredible end was a testament to how close and competitive the IPL has become in recent years.

– Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals never really shone last season and languished near the bottom of the log, eventually finishing seventh. Relying heavily on an English contingent, the team seems to be lacking in depth. With no notable new additions to the team, they appear to be the underdogs of the competition.

– Royal Challengers Bangalore

In stone last in the 2019 IPL was Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was no doubt a severely disappointing season for fans of a side who on paper have the credentials to succeed. An ace up their sleeve this season could be South African batsman AB de Villiers, who when finding a groove is one of the world’s best. Still, they will need a few of the middle-order batsman to be more consistent in order to succeed.

– Kings XI Punjab

Boasting a star-studded international lineup there’s little doubt that this team has the potential to win the IPL. The team has the batting prowess to match any score, but a lack of Indian talent may be what impedes their title charge. Their bowling attack seems to not be of the highest calibre and could well be taken advantage of by top teams.

– Sunrisers Hyderabad

After a great fourth finish in 2019, many pundits will be predicting a bold showing this year. However, with the ruling out of Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, it may be a tough task. Still, his replacement Mitchell Marsh is a superb all-rounder who may be the fresh blood needed to elevate the team’s bid.

– Chennai Super Kings

Can this team recover from their heartbreaking loss in the 2019 final? It will be tough to bounce back from but they do have incredible depth in both the batting and bowling departments, together with a stellar record in the tournament. All indications point to the Chennai Super Kings at least making the playoffs once again.

– Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata signaled their intention to succeed with the expensive signing of Aussie fast bowler Pat Cummings. This is sure to add some fire to their bowling attack and to a lesser degree, their lower-order batting. The choice of many savvy pundits to win the 2020 IPL, this team will need their combination of experience and youth to click fully in order to challenge.

– Mumbai Indians

The defending champions are in a strong position to put up another bold showing this year. With a re-inforced bowling attack, there are now very few chinks in the armour. Time will tell but the Mumbai Indians could well be lifting the trophy once again in 2020.

– Delhi Capitals

Ticking all the blocks and fully stocked in each facet of the game, Dehlu Capitals appear to be the frontrunners for the 2020 IPL trophy. With top-flight batsmen, superb all-rounders and a bowling attack to match any in the league, this team is expected to deliver.

The action starts soon so it's almost time to make your choice – who is your pick to win the 2020 IPL?