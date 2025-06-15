Megapari Cricket Tour 2025: Aussie Fire Meets Island Fury

Jordan Frederic | 12:00am BST 15 June 2025

June 25 – July 28

3 Tests. 5 T20Is. One red-hot rivalry.

This summer, cricket’s fiercest competitors clash in the Caribbean as Australia tours the West Indies — a historic series blending tradition, tropical flair, and high-stakes action. From the slow-burn drama of Test matches to the electric pace of T20s, this tour is a celebration of cricket in its purest and most thrilling forms.

What to watch for:

Australia

Ruthless, clinical, and packed with power hitters and precision bowlers. The Baggy Greens are here to dominate across both formats — but can they handle the Caribbean heat?

West Indies

Flamboyant, fearless, and playing on home soil. Expect explosive batting, unpredictable twists, and moments of sheer brilliance. The Windies never play it safe — and neither should you.

Test Series Highlights:

Classic battles of endurance, skill, and mental toughness. Watch out for emerging stars and the return of legendary rivalries.

T20I Fireworks:

Short-format mayhem at its finest. Big scores, quick wickets, and the drama of every over. Perfect for sharp minds and bold bets.

