How the UAE Became a Hub for International Cricket

Justin Tjalkabota | 9:05am BST 19 June 2025

Historically, cricket has never had ties or a significant presence in the United Arab Emirates. Horse racing, football, and other niche sports such as camel racing and falconry were much more established and popular. Eventually, Formula 1 would capture residents’ attention after the first instalment of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, and the UFC would begin to host its most lucrative events in the country.

While the Middle East was once long known only for its oil industry and geopolitical importance, the shift toward renewable fuel sources meant oil became less sought after. There was now a need to diversify the economy. Technology and the automotive industries were obvious choices for investment, but sports ended up becoming one of the most dominant sectors. Its far-reaching appeal and economic diversification presented a unique opportunity for the UAE.

When the Abu Dhabi United Group bought Manchester City in 2008, it was the first serious step into global sports. Many high-profile sports deals like this one were direct investments by the UAE, but cricket’s breakthrough was due to one primary reason: its political neutrality.

Let’s unpack that and a few other reasons why the UAE is now an international hub for cricket.

Political Neutrality

Some other sports, like football and combat sports, are deeply affected by politics. Yet cricket is unique in that it frequently and systematically relies on neutral venues to support ongoing international fixtures.

In football, for instance, political tensions between certain countries make it challenging to host home-and-away matches, which is why neutral territory is needed. Cricket, however, is even more complicated. With the long-standing diplomatic tensions between nations, it becomes almost impossible to host matches at home. A prime example? India and Pakistan—two countries that haven’t played a bilateral series since 2012. That’s how serious cricket can get. At that point, the game becomes dangerous, with threats of violence and government restrictions on travel.

UAE emerged as an apolitical place for cricket, not out of chance, but because it steadily earned that reputation. Because the country has consistently focused on soft power, economic growth, and tourism rather than picking political fights, it has maintained its status as a middle ground. In response, countries like India and Pakistan believe it’s only fitting to host their matches there. Sitting conveniently between cricket hotspots like the UK, South Asia, and Africa and with high internal stability, stakeholders are certain that the UAE won’t bring any baggage to the table.

Impact on the Online Gaming and Casino Ecosystem

As noted earlier, the UAE isn’t just a hub for cricket but also an epicentre for other sports. The 2022 FIFA World Cup took place just next door in Qatar, and the prestigious Dubai World Cup has been held there every year since 1996. The country also hosts high-profile boxing matches and even top-tier golf events like the DP World Tour Championship. Once the UAE morphed into a high-profile destination for international sports, it created a ripple effect in the broader digital gambling ecosystem.

Gambling laws in the UAE have traditionally been strict. With Islam being the official religion and even forming the foundation for all federal and local laws under Sharia law, it has taken a longer time for government bodies to consider formal frameworks for gambling. The General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority was eventually established, and other projects are starting to take shape, like the Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is set to have a main casino and a sky gaming casino on the 22nd floor. There are also states where camel and horse racing have already been regulated under legal frameworks.

Although that black-and-white view is starting to fade, it’s a different story online. At the moment, offshore platforms still dominate. Many of the most popular Emirates online casinos cater to players within the country and beyond. With these platforms, cricket fans can still bet on some of the world’s most exciting events, like the PSL, IPL, and ICC. As millions tune in, they can complement their viewing experience with online sportsbooks, offering lucrative odds and betting markets for every fan.

World-Class Infrastructure

At this point, the UAE is renowned for its state-of-the-art infrastructure. The country’s environment is ripe for hosting major sporting events and providing top-notch experiences for players and fans. With efficient transport systems, modern stadiums, and pioneering technology in play, the UAE continues to prove itself as a leading destination for international cricket. Since many cricket tournaments are prestigious and well-anticipated, they’re a big deal. And the country is more than able to handle the hype and expectations of those events.

Some of the most impressive cricket stadiums are found in the area, including the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Within them, you’ll find expansive seating capacities, elite pitches, VIP suites, and one-of-a-kind fan engagement technology. Most recently, the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was hosted in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as the neutral venue for the tournament. As Dubai also serves as the home of the ICC headquarters, stakeholders saw it as a ripe opportunity to blend cricket’s historical past with modern excellence.

Hospitality and Tourism

Dubai and Abu Dhabi’s hospitality and tourism industries are already in full force, recognised for their lavish resorts, hypermodern architecture, variety of cultural sites, and some of the world’s tallest buildings, largest shopping malls, and most expensive experiences. A globally established sport like cricket naturally draws more visitors, bringing in an influx of tourists ready to see what the UAE is all about. In return, the industries have thrived greatly, boosting job creation and increasing spending, feeding into an all-important economy.

When the ICC, IPL, and PSL seek neutral venues, the UAE is able to help fans round out their trip with other experiences like live concerts and expos, creating a more complete and memorable stay in the country. It’s not uncommon for fans to watch a high-profile match and then stick around to watch an international artist perform the next night. For example, the Abu Dhabi T10 League was held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, and just days later, the Yas Marina Circuit hosted the F1 Grand Prix.

Broadcasting and Sponsorship

The UAE’s inception as a leading cricket destination is supported by broadcasting agreements and sponsorships that further the sport’s reach and appeal. With eyes from all corners of the earth on these matches, global media networks can take advantage of some significant broadcasting prospects. Broadcasters also view the UAE as an attractive proposition, considering its neutral location and industry-leading infrastructure.

The country’s existing reputation for innovation and luxury is a massive draw, especially for those who want to be associated with prestige and excellence. It’s a superior destination that benefits from political neutrality and its strategic location at the crossroads of continents for global marketing. A watershed moment was when the Emirates Cricket Board secured a 10-year global media rights deal with Zee Entertainment Enterprises, valued somewhere between $240–$360 million. Emirates has also been the primary sponsor of the Emirates Elite ICC Panel of Umpires and Referees since 2002, a panel that officiates test matches, One Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals.

The broadcasting and sponsorship pieces of the puzzle contribute to the multi-layered ecosystem we’re seeing, supporting all the key industries mentioned thus far.

Cultural Growth and Community Engagement

Thanks to the UAE’s investments in sports as a pillar of cultural development, cricket is no longer just a sport. With strong government support for cricket as part of the country’s development strategy, cricket events act as the glue—the shared experience that brings people from all walks of life together.

Attending a match in Abu Dhabi or Dubai is a social occasion that often involves a lot of planning, anticipation, and travel. For many expats from cricket-loving nations like Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, traveling for a match is a chance to celebrate their community.

The UAE has effectively mastered sports diplomacy by capitalising on its diverse expatriate population and defining its image as a future-focused state. These sports matches have turned into cultural touchpoints—opportunities to celebrate heritage and cross-cultural connection—and all these efforts collectively leave a lasting social impact that stretches far beyond the few hours in the stadium.

What the Future Holds

Formerly confined to South Asia and the UK, cricket’s reach is expanding. That’s precisely why this globalisation is something to watch for. Technological advancements, shortened game formats, and more structured competitive leagues mean that new audiences are starting to pay closer attention. With these shifts in the sport, the UAE is leading the pack, constantly digging deep into emerging opportunities. In the future, we can expect even more—something the UAE tends to deliver. More grandeur, more crossover events, and more global partnerships that will all work together to shape cricket’s evolution.