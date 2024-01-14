How to Play Fantasy Cricket

Noah Fidler | 12:01am GMT 14 January 2024

The sports betting industry is evolving, charting new ways to improve player gaming experience. Popular innovations we have witnessed over the years include extended realities, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. However, the fantasy cricket app still needs to provide the highest level of personalization. As the name implies, they are not actual leagues. Instead, punters, spectators, or fans act as team owners. Then, they build a virtual fantasy cricket team that comprises real players from a professional sports league. Meanwhile, these virtual teams compete based on the statistical performance of the real players in actual games. There are different types of fantasy leagues. The most popular ones are fantasy football and fantasy cricket. If you’re a cricket lover, let us break down the steps involved in playing fantasy cricket for you.

What is Fantasy Cricket?

In simple terms, fantasy cricket is an online game where individuals create virtual teams of real players. These virtual teams earn points based on how the reallife players perform in actual matches. To win a tournament, fantasy cricket teams work towards achieving the maximum points or ranking the highest on the leaderboard. Fantasy cricket operates similarly to cricket betting on the best sportsbook in New Zealand. Virtual managers consider form, potential breakouts, and match-specific factors like venue, pitch conditions, and historical performances to make forecasts. With this, they make decisions that reflect their points.

Fantasy Cricket Rules

Like all sports competitions, rules encourage fair play and transparency. The following regulations guide fantasy cricket:

● The count for the team members cannot exceed the limit of 11 members.

● The total score of a game includes the points each player chosen by the user has won. However, the points vary between players based on their performances.

● Users can play on multiple teams. That said, you can only submit four teams for each match. You must choose four batsmen, at least two bowlers, one all-rounder, and one wicket keeper for a team. There should be a minimum of five, including the bowlers and all-rounders.

● Players have to choose a captain and a vice-captain. The captain earns 2 points, while the vice earns 1.5 points. The individuals can be batsmen, bowlers, or all-rounders.

● Team formation must be completed before the match deadline, usually 30 minutes before the game.

Types of Contests in Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy cricket has four major contests. They include:

Mega contest: As the name implies, it is the largest of all contests. As a result, there is only one per match. It occurs when players fill the required slots 100%. Public contest: Like the mega contest, the public contest occurs automatically if the slot fills up 100%. If not, participants will receive a refund of their entry fee. Private contests: This type is based on invitation only. Group of friends often play together, and the rules concerning the number of participants, prize pool, and entry fee depend on the creator. Practice contests: Like demo play, beginners who want to grasp the concept use it to practice. As expected, there is no entry fee or prize money.

Fantasy Cricket Step-by-Step Guide

Choose a Fantasy League and Register

The first step to playing fantasy cricket is to choose a league. Think of it as picking a sportsbook for standard sports betting. There are many leagues in New Zealand to choose from. For instance, Dream 11. India’s biggest fantasy sports platform signed up with New Zealand cricket for another six years in 2021. Explore different leagues and select the one you want.

Create an Account

Visit the league’s homepage and follow the signup process. The prompt often requests your mobile number or email to complete the registration. Fill in the required field and complete the verification, if any. Alternatively, search the league’s app on your smartphone’s app store. Download and install on your device, then follow the instructions to open an account.

Select a Match and Your Fantasy 11

A schedule gives an overview of the matches individuals can choose from chronologically. Select an upcoming cricket match from the mix. Proceed to create a well-balanced team of batsmen, bowlers, all-rounders, and a wicketkeeper without exceeding the budget. Likewise, assign your captain and vice-captain.

Join a Contest and Wait for the Result

We already explain the four types of contests available in the sections above. Save your team setting and join contests you want based on the entry fee or prize pool. The system will calculate your ranking based on how the players perform in the live match, and the top-ranked player will win the biggest prize.

Winning Tips to Play Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy cricket is different from its sports betting variant. As a result, you need proven winning techniques to perform better than your competition. Follow these tips to increase your chances of scoring a win:

● Analyze player performance: Understand that a top player won’t always have a good day. So, when it comes to analyzing player performance, it needs to be objective and without any bias. Look at recent and historical performance in specific conditions, different formats, and against certain opponents.

● Analyze the pitch: As you did with the player, consider the pitch, as it plays a significant role in how players perform. Some pitches favor batsmen, while some assist bowlers. Likewise, rain and other outdoor conditions affect pitch differently. Use the historical data to gather insight.

● Manage your team composition: When two teams are playing, try to get as many top-order batsmen into your team as possible. The reason is that top-order batsmen tend to score higher as they face more balls than middle-order players. Most importantly, balance your team with a reliable mix of performers and potential match winners. Choose your captain and vice-captain strategically. Remember, they earn double and 1.5 times the regular points. Pick players who play consistently and are regular starters, as finding out an individual will be out due to injury or other factors is one of the worst things that might happen.

● Manage your budget: Don’t always go for high-priced players, as they don’t perform as expected every time. Instead, hunt for youngsters performing at a reasonable level. If the league allows transfers, use them wisely. Pay attention to player form and injuries to buy or dispose of players.

FAQs

● Can I create multiple teams or join more than one contest?

Creating multiple teams or joining contests is a great trick to win. Although a single team is safer, it is better to spread your risk to maximize your odds of winning.

● Are there bonus points in fantasy cricket?

Yes, there are. You get more points if your selected player takes a catch or scores a boundary in the match.

● Which players should I select?

Pick regular starters to avoid playing with less than 11 players. Also, lesser-known debutants are available for a lower price and provide balance to the team.

● How to win fantasy cricket?

The best bet is to do your research. Investigate player form, pitch, and weather conditions. Choose a balanced team, utilize transfers, and stay updated with the latest news for changes that may affect efficiency. Lastly, monitor the scoring system, join a fantasy cricket community, and have fun.