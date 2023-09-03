How to Make Your Life Cricket Themed

Callum Hartnett | 12:14am BST 03 September 2023

With seasonal sports, it can often feel as though you don’t get your fill – or that the window comes around at a time when you aren’t particularly as invested in it as you want to be. Cricket is in a unique position in this regard – being popular in the UK between April and September while in Australia between October and March. Thanks to the presence of the internet and television, though, this effectively means that you have year-long coverage.

However, this might not be enough for you. You might be curious as to how many areas of your life you can make cricket themed, where you can make your interest in this sport present and known. With that in mind, here is a guide on how to incorporate cricket into various aspects of your life.

Through the Games You Play

If you’re into video games, you might have already investigated the possibility of cricket themed options, many of which come in the same annual format that you’d expect to see with FIFA (before the rebrand) or Madden. However, this is quite a routine approach, and you might instead be interested in altering elements of games that originally had no connection to this sport.

One example, if you're partial to online casinos, is to investigate cricket themed slot games, such as Cricket Star: the same core of the game that you know and love, but infused with a passionate hobby of yours might be the perfect blend of interests.

Exercise Through the Game

That’s your leisure time taken care of; what about the time that you spend exercising? Sure, playing cricket as a regular form of exercise means consistently having someone to play with who can at least bowl, if not an additional player to the field, but that hurdle might be worth overcoming if it means finding a way to enjoy your exercise.

Exercising is a part of your schedule that can often feel like a chore – potentially leading to you not committing to it as often as you would like. However, combining it with an activity that you find deeply enjoyable might mean finding a structure to keep it interesting (some sort of tournament with friends or a local club), which will also have positive effects on your health.

Through Social Occasions

You might also find some value in structuring your social events around cricket. This might be more successful if those you’re planning on socializing with are also interested in cricket, where you can hold viewing parties and gatherings around landmark games or tournaments, but you’re not entirely out of luck if not. If you’re the only one in your friendship group who holds this level of passion for cricket, you might commemorate the days of big games by hosting a barbecue or party that is unrelated to the game while having it on in the background so that it can still hold a strong level of connection for you – allowing you to combine both your enthusiasm for the sport and the social aspect of spending time with friends.