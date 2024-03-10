How Cricket Stimulates the Gambling Market

Abbey Neil | 12:01am GMT 10 March 2024

A global sport with a big fan base

Cricket is a sport followed with interest in many countries, especially India, Australia, England, and Pakistan, and it is possible to say that it has a global fan base. This means that it offers huge viewership potential that the gambling market can use to its advantage. In other words, being loved on a global scale provides fertile ground for the gambling market and increases diversity.

We can say that T20 leagues also contribute positively to this: options such as the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash League (BBL) offer more intense entertainment and have a more unpredictable structure. This opens up more betting options and gives the players brand new opportunities to try their luck. For example, they can bet on who will be the top run scorer or what the boundaries number will be in an over.

Let’s also not forget that cricket supports in-play bets: live betting is always better for the gambling industry because it is much more interesting. Betting in real time on the outcome of the next ball or player performances is a much more dynamic experience and attracts a much larger number of players. The gambling industry can easily turn this interest into more revenue. In short, despite being an exotic game, cricket has an important role in the growth of this industry.

Fantasy cricket is also beneficial for the industry

Fantasy cricket involves building virtual teams containing real players and evaluating their performance against real-world results. Fantasy leagues have a much larger share in the growth of the gambling industry than expected. For example, fantasy football has turned into an industry in itself in the USA and has given rise to huge companies such as DraftKings – FanDuel. Since the legalization of sports betting in 2018, it is possible to say that these two companies are the pioneers of the gambling industry in the USA.

Fantasy cricket has a similar effect. You can find virtual leagues for this sport on most betting platforms. These create new opportunities for betting and ensure that players can continue to try their luck without any breaks. This not only creates diversity but also provides growth opportunity for the whole industry. There has always been a positive connection between fantasy sports and the gambling industry, and this also applies to cricket.

Betting operators can also sponsor cricket teams

Betting sites can also sponsor cricket teams and events. Sponsorship & advertising is a win-win scenario: it both brings greater recognition to a sport and encourages players to try their luck by placing a bet. In this respect, cricket is a sport that contributes positively to the growth of the entire industry. For example, the Mzansi Super League T20 is sponsored by Betway, a deal worth £2.5 million. Cricket Australia is sponsored by Bet365, and the NatWest T20 Blast Series is sponsored by Unibet. These are extremely large deals that will increase both viewership and bettor numbers. In this respect, it is indisputable that they are making very important contributions to the gambling industry.