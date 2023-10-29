Glenn Maxwell sets fastest World Cup record in match against the Netherlands

Oliver Best | 12:49am BST 29 October 2023

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell makes history with the fastest World Cup century, taking 40 balls, during the match against the Netherlands on October 25.

Australia was at 266-4 and in danger of throwing away the possibility of gaining 400 points. Tides turned as Australia reached 290-6, with Cameron Green and Josh Inglis falling before Maxwell stepped up.

Maxwell showed an extraordinary and powerful strokeplay during the match. He arrived in the middle for the first ball in the 40th over, which was a late start in an inning. The 35-year-old took twenty-seven balls to pass fifty, then another thirteen to pass a hundred. The sequence included two dots, three singles, two fours and six sixes before Maxwell fell for 106.

From there, Australia managed to rake up 300 points and won by 309. With this, Australia now has the second-highest One Day International (ODI) run margin behind India’s 317. They will be facing New Zealand, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the next few matches to get to the semi-finals.

“It’s a huge confidence boost, a few doubts creep in when you haven’t got runs.” said Maxwell.

“It’s like a perfect game, when you get 400 and bowl a team out for under 100. We’ve had three good wins now and will look to build on that momentum.”

Thanks to the new record, Maxwell is now on par with Sachin Tendulkar and only one behind Rohit Sharma. The Australian is now fifth on the all-time World Cup run-scorers list.

About the Cricket World Cup

The Cricket World Cup was first held in 1975 in England as a series of one-day matches of fifty overs per side. The competition was held outside England for the first time in 1987 in India and Pakistan. During the 1987 tournament, the number of overs per side was reduced to fifty.

It is now an international championship held every four years and has become the most-watched sporting event in the world.

This year’s tournament is the 13th edition of the One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament contested by global men’s national teams. The 2023 tournament runs from October 5 to November 19, with ten national teams participating.

Participating teams were screened through the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and the ICC qualifier tournaments.

