Fairplay: Official Site and App for Cricket Betting in India

Keegan Kaye | 11:34am BST 08 October 2022

Fairplay has positioned itself as one of the best sports betting and online casino platforms in India. And for good reason. It provides a huge number of payment services for deposits and withdrawals, a convenient mobile application and a lot of bonuses, promotions. A separate category is dedicated to cricket betting, which is in great demand among Indian players. More about the games, bonuses and other offers – in our review.

Advantages and disadvantages

Fairplay is a relatively young project with the main focus on cricket betting. Players, visiting the main page of the official site, will appreciate the unusual design and simple navigation. Here you can play for rupees and use popular payment methods in India. We have highlighted the main advantages and disadvantages of the platform.

Pros

Generous bonuses and loyalty program;

A wide range of rosters for cricket;

There is a referral program;

Daily publication of hundreds of sports events.

Cons

Many bonuses are irregular, so you need to be constantly up to date.

Legitimacy of Fairplay in India

The operator provides betting and gambling services based on the international license Curacao eGaming. This confirms the security and reliability of the resource. The website and the app uses SSL encryption to protect users’ personal and payment data. As for India itself, there are no laws in this country that prohibit online gambling entertainment.

Account Registration

Not a single bet on sports and not a single slot machine run for real money is possible without having an account. Registering with Fairplay online is not a difficult thing to do:

Go to the official Fairplay website from your browser or open the application; On the main page click Join Now; You will be redirected to the registration form, where you need to enter your name, email address, cell phone number, gender, date of birth; Next, come up with a password to enter your personal account and enter a promo code, if you have one; Check the box if you agree to receive the email newsletter – this is optional; Click the Register button;

Confirm your phone number by entering an SMS code.

After registration, pass the verification, to be able to use the bonuses. For this, the administration of the institution will need to provide two documents:

Passport or driver’s license proving your identity; A document proving your residential address.

By confirming your identity, you will protect your data.

Fairplay Mobile App

The Android mobile service is free for Indian players to download. Its functions are the same as on the website. So here you will be able to make deposits and withdraw winnings, bet on sports, play slots, participate in promotions and much more.

Installing the app on Android

To get a mobile application on smartphones with Android operating system, you need to do the following:

Go to the official site from the browser on your cell phone; Click on the appropriate link to download the APK file; Wait for the download to complete; If you can’t download the program, go to the settings of your phone and in the “Security” section allow downloading from unknown sources; After a successful download, open the APK file to start the installation.

Within a minute the installation will be complete and the Fairplay application icon will appear on your smartphone screen.

Bonus Program

Fair Play has several lucrative bonuses for new and regular customers:

100% bonus on the first deposit up to 100,000 Indian rupees. You need to deposit not less than 500 INT into the account;

Referral Program. Gives you the opportunity to get a cashback of 1% of the amount deposited by another user who has registered through your link;

Cashback on IPL. By betting on the Indian Premier Cricket League, players get 15% of the amount lost in the last week.

Payment Methods

The operator offers popular payment services in India for depositing and withdrawing money.

Method Minimal deposit, INR UPI 5000 VISA/MasterCard 1000 PayTM 500 Google Pay 500 TelephonePe 1000 Crypto 500

How to Make a Deposit?

Before placing sports bets at Fairplay, make sure you have sufficient funds in your account. To make a deposit, proceed as follows:

Login to your personal cabinet; In the upper right corner, click on the wallet icon, near which the amount in your betting account is displayed; Click on “Deposit” and choose the payment system you are going to use; Provide details, the amount of deposit and click “Deposit” to confirm the operation.

Withdrawal

Creating the request for withdrawal of winnings is done on the same principle, as the deposit. Only you need to click on the button Withdraw in the balance section of your personal cabinet.

How to bet in Faiprlay India?

On the website or mobile app Fairplay betting is available to all registered customers. To make a bet:

Go to the main page of the platform and from there go to the sports section Line or Live; Select a suitable sport and event, click on the odds of the outcome, which you consider promising to bet; In the coupon, enter the amount of the bet and click on Place a Bet.

Fairplay Cricket Betting

The cricket section deserves special attention, which will be of interest to all players from India. This sport offers a large number of different types of bets on many tournaments. Among the most popular are:

IPL;

International Twenty.

And in the results, the service offers a history of past cricket matches.